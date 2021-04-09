Imran Khan's Comments reported out of context in global media to tarnish Pakistan's image

Our PM was right



Your neo liberal feminists can go fcuk themselves



A rapist must pay for his crime and accept culpability, however as societies we have eroded our values, faith, principles and created overtly sexualised societies which feed into any and every deviancy





200 years ago white people came and said we know the truth, abandon your faith, values and principles and accept white Jesus



Today white people come and say abandon your faith values and principles and accept homosexuality, open sex and all the rest







And we simply say fcuk off









Yes the rapist gets the blame, but everyone must play their part in creating a society based upon our faith and values







What happens in others countries we don't give a fcuk about,