Imran Khan's Comments reported out of context in global media to tarnish Pakistan's image

Jul 27, 2020
Sidenote:

PMIK really needs to stop running his mouth extemporaneously on every topic, how about focusing on doing your job as a civil servant instead of trying to do moral policing.

Let's try to bring police reform, judicial reform, and health reform before we start tackling huge philosophical debates. No one has patience for the kind of sophistry he does when women are facing violence every day and there's a child sexual abuse epidemic in the country.

I support Imran Khan, but I agree he sometimes says unnecessary stuff that dont even require his comments tbh, he should focus on pakistan.
 
Chagai-I said:
Sidenote:

PMIK really needs to stop running his mouth extemporaneously on every topic, how about focusing on doing your job as a civil servant instead of trying to do moral policing.

Let's try to bring police reform, judicial reform, and health reform before we start tackling huge philosophical debates. No one has patience for the kind of sophistry he does when women are facing violence every day and there's a child sexual abuse epidemic in the country.

Regards,
Our PM was right

Your neo liberal feminists can go fcuk themselves

A rapist must pay for his crime and accept culpability, however as societies we have eroded our values, faith, principles and created overtly sexualised societies which feed into any and every deviancy


200 years ago white people came and said we know the truth, abandon your faith, values and principles and accept white Jesus

Today white people come and say abandon your faith values and principles and accept homosexuality, open sex and all the rest



And we simply say fcuk off




Yes the rapist gets the blame, but everyone must play their part in creating a society based upon our faith and values



What happens in others countries we don't give a fcuk about,
 
Chagai-I said:
Sidenote:

PMIK really needs to stop running his mouth extemporaneously on every topic, how about focusing on doing your job as a civil servant instead of trying to do moral policing.

Let's try to bring police reform, judicial reform, and health reform before we start tackling huge philosophical debates. No one has patience for the kind of sophistry he does when women are facing violence every day and there's a child sexual abuse epidemic in the country.

Regards,
Every super hero in the movie wears full costume (batman,superman,captain america but female characters wear bikni.
In sports men wears full kits and women again bikni.
Women's will be degraded by evils untill fully nude.

What is this sh1t
 
HostileInsurgent said:
I agree with Imran Khan, Girls should atleast have some dressing sense instead of trying to be as nude as possible on road. Plus Bollywood is equally responsible, and also the sh!tty webseries that have started to emerge in India very recently Under “S*ft P**n”. Their ads make it difficult to use YouTube without earphones and Bollywood music is incomplete without Naked women dancing. Rapists are subhumans but when such webseries and music videos are made the women have no objection.

Women should not be objectified.
you're reported for your baseless rants and blabbering against Pakistan, why you guys so obsessesd with Pakistan
 
hussain0216 said:
now now... you have some more than white people in your country too :). so let us now use that word of race. Let us say outsiders .
 
look at you post of your, then try say that nudity should allowed by IK we are Muslim country Islam is not nudity for Muslim women at any case, this is not India there is allowance of nudity and rape, in fact, nudity and rape in your culture, again reported
 
White and Green with M/S said:
When did I say nudity should be allowed? Pehle poora padh le fir baat kariyo, lagta hai tabiyyat kharaab hai aapki.
 
Lol you first read your post than you talk you clearly said that ik should gave them for less dresss for equality

You're the worst troll in entire pdf

And its Friday in USA ànd I'm in prayer in juma I have no time to listen against your biased rants and blabbering against Pakistan/Islam ànd Muslims
White and Green with M/S said:
Aapki tabiyyat kharaab hai bilkul.
 
