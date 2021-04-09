Imran Khan's Comments reported out of context in global media to tarnish Pakistan's image

View attachment 732477
Sidenote:
PMIK really needs to stop running his mouth extemporaneously on every topic, how about focusing on doing your job as a civil servant instead of trying to do moral policing.
Let's try to bring police reform, judicial reform, and health reform before we start tackling huge philosophical debates. No one has patience for the kind of sophistry he does when women are facing violence every day and there's a child sexual abuse epidemic in the country.
Regards,
Our PM was right
Your neo liberal feminists can go fcuk themselves
A rapist must pay for his crime and accept culpability, however as societies we have eroded our values, faith, principles and created overtly sexualised societies which feed into any and every deviancy
200 years ago white people came and said we know the truth, abandon your faith, values and principles and accept white Jesus
Today white people come and say abandon your faith values and principles and accept homosexuality, open sex and all the rest
And we simply say fcuk off
Yes the rapist gets the blame, but everyone must play their part in creating a society based upon our faith and values
What happens in others countries we don't give a fcuk about,