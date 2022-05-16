Imran Khan’s cell phones stolen after Sialkot jalsa: Shahbaz Gill

What's new

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on Monday claimed that a pair of cell phones belonging to PTI Chairman Imran Khan were stolen from the Sialkot airport after the party held a power show in the city last Saturday.

He made the claim on Twitter two days after Imran, during his Sialkot speech, said his life was under threat and that he had recorded a video message naming "all conspirators", which will be released in case of his assassination.

Gill said the former prime minister was deliberately not provided security during the rally held over the weekend, adding that his phones were also stolen.

ik-cellphone-stolen.jpg



Imran Khan has also said plans are being made to kill him.

Get justice for me if I'm killed, Imran Khan asks charged crowd at Faisalabad rally :

Get justice for me if I'm killed, Imran Khan asks charged crowd at Faisalabad rally

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated that his life was under threat and that he had recorded a video message to be released in case he is killed, asking his supporters to "get justice for me and our country in case something happens to me". "I've recorded a video because I know...
"You are completely befuddled," the former adviser to the PM said, without addressing anyone in particular. "The video statement that Imran has recorded will not be found in these phones."

He alleged that Imran's phones were "ordered to be stolen" from the airport when he left for the venue.

On Saturday, the PTI chief had reiterated that his life was in danger. He had also said that he had recorded a video in which he had named those who "conspired against me" since last summer.

"There is a conspiracy hatched against me in closed rooms in and outside the country, and they want that Imran Khan's life [is lost]," he said.

"I knew of the conspiracy hatched against me ... so I have recorded a video and kept it in a secure place. If something happens to me then this video will be [made public] in front of the nation. In it, whoever has conspired against me, whoever is complicit since last summer, I've named everyone," the ex-PM said.

"They think 'Imran Khan can be an obstacle in our path and needs to be removed.' And that's why I've recorded this video because I think this is jihad and not politics. If something happens to me then I want all my Pakistanis to know who was complicit in this conspiracy.

"I've named everyone who planned and [revealed] how, through a foreign conspiracy, this corrupt lot, together with them, and others who were with them, ended my government. I recorded the video because it's [part of the] history of how the powerful are never brought under law and always remain safe. Those who betrayed this country, I want their faces to come in the open," the PTI chairman said.

The purported threat to Imran's life was first spoken of by Faisal Vawda during the last few weeks of his government in late March.
 
Wood

Wood

I hope Imran will write a book after his political career to tell the world what he thinks people should know about influencers in Pakistani politics. That would be an interesting read :pop:
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

It is pertinent to mention that Shahbaz Gill, the person reporting the theft survived a murder attempt on Motorway. A car hit him from behind (pit maneuver).

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill injured in car crash on motorway, says it was a ‘murder attempt’

The incident occurred when a speeding vehicle rammed into Gill’s car from the rear side, according to police.
shahbaz-gill-car.jpg
shahbaz-gill-injured.png


An example:

 
