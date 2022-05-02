Imran Khan's Best Possible Political SUCCESSOR / DEPUTY - In case of any Bad Scenario

prop558 said:



Who should potentially lead PTI and Imran Khan's political legacy...



Qasim Khan Suri

Ali Muhammad Khan

Murad Saeed

In my view, it should be QASIM KHAN SURI - a Pashtun from Quetta Balochistan. I think he is highly Anti-USA, Anti-Corrupt System, Pro-Change, Pro-Revolution and a non compromising Patriotic Pakistani - who won't compromise or lay down against any pressure of USA, India and their local "facilitators". God forbid, If Imran Khan gets assassinated as per planned by CIA, RAW and their local "facilitators"... Or if Imran Khan gets disqualified from Politics.. Then,Who should potentially lead PTI and Imran Khan's political legacy...In my view, it should be- a Pashtun from Quetta Balochistan. I think he is highly Anti-USA, Anti-Corrupt System, Pro-Change, Pro-Revolution and a non compromising Patriotic Pakistani - who won't compromise or lay down against any pressure of USA, India and their local "facilitators". Click to expand...

Imran Khan is unique in that he can connect with both Pashtun and Punjabis due to his ancestry (Pashtun) and his family residing in Punjab.As much as I hate to say it, it'll likely have to be someone from Punjab to maintain inroads in the province against the massive machine that is the PMLN with its tentacles spread far and wide courtesy of being in power for decades and the electables that it keeps on its side because of the influence and tax payer wealth it distributes to its loyalists.