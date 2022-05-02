Imran Khan's Best Possible Political SUCCESSOR / DEPUTY - In case of any Bad Scenario

God forbid, If Imran Khan gets assassinated as per planned by CIA, RAW and their local "facilitators"... Or if Imran Khan gets disqualified from Politics.. Then,
Who should potentially lead PTI and Imran Khan's political legacy...
In my view, it should be QASIM KHAN SURI - a Pashtun from Quetta Balochistan. I think he is highly Anti-USA, Anti-Corrupt System, Pro-Change, Pro-Revolution and a non compromising Patriotic Pakistani - who won't compromise or lay down against any pressure of USA, India and their local "facilitators".
Who should potentially lead PTI and Imran Khan's political legacy...
- Qasim Khan Suri
- Ali Muhammad Khan
- Murad Saeed
In my view, it should be QASIM KHAN SURI - a Pashtun from Quetta Balochistan. I think he is highly Anti-USA, Anti-Corrupt System, Pro-Change, Pro-Revolution and a non compromising Patriotic Pakistani - who won't compromise or lay down against any pressure of USA, India and their local "facilitators".