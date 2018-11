It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani cabinet members have repeatedly voiced their concerns about the contracts awarded to Chinese companies in the past. PM’s adviser on Commerce and Industries Abdul Razzak Dawood had also stated in an interview with Financial Times that ‘the previous government had done a bad job at negotiating with China on CPEC’. He went on to add that Chinese companies were getting all the tax breaks while Pakistan companies were disadvantaged. “I think we should put everything on hold for a year so we can get our act together,” he added. “Perhaps we can stretch CPEC out over another five years or so.” CPEC is worth 62 billion dollars. It is China’s biggest investment in any country and is considered pivotal to its Belt and Road Initiative. Pakistani officials’ careless statements about some of the projects under CPEC have previously drawn attention of the Chinese officials and the recent developments also confirm that all isn’t well with the ‘all weather friend’ right now.However, PM’s visit is expected to bridge the communication gap and with the assistance of a seasoned diplomat and politician Shah Mehmood Qureshi as his foreign minister, Imran Khan should certainly be able to address the concerns of the Chinese authorities regarding the future of CPEC.