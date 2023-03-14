Imran Khan's arrest: Zaman park under attack

Acetic Acid
They came with wster cannon, anti riot force and gas shells
They wanna repeat Model town incident
They gonna kill him once he's arrested
I think IK should give himself up for arrest. Increase the temperature.
Give the finger to PDM and Establishment.
Sorry that's not happeningThe awaam needs to come out, block every city especially Rawalpindi.
Go outside GHQ.
They can try. Will be a litmus test for the Pakistani public.
New Recruit
The litmus test is happening at the momentThey can try. Will be a litmus test for the Pakistani public.