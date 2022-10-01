What's new

Imran Khans Arrest warrants Issued

1664633815683.png

چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کے وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری​

1664633860454.png

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) کے چیئرمین عمران خان کے وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری کردیے گئے۔

تھانہ مارگلہ کے علاقہ مجسٹریٹ نے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کے خلاف 20 اگست کو درج مقدمے میں وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری کیے۔

مقدمے میں عمران خان کے خلاف دفعہ 504/506 لگی ہوئی ہے، مقدمے میں عمران خان کے خلاف دفعہ 188/189 لگی ہوئی ہے۔

عمران خان کے خلاف تھانہ مارگلہ میں درج مقدمے کا نمبر 407 ہے، مقدمے میں دفعہ 506 دھمکی آمیز بیان دینے پر درج کی گئی۔

اس سے قبل لاہور میں پریس کانفرنس کرتے ہوئے مریم نواز کا کہنا تھا کہ قانون کے ہاتھ جو غدار کے گریبان تک پہنچنے چاہیے تھے وہ نہیں پہنچے۔

انہوں نے اپنی حکومت سے شکوہ کرتے ہوئے کہا تھا کہ مجھے اپنی حکومت سے بھی شکوہ ہے، کیوں قانون کے ہاتھ اس کے گریبان تک نہیں پہنچتے؟
چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کے وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری

تھانہ مارگلہ کے علاقہ مجسٹریٹ نے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کے وارنٹ گرفتاری جاری کیے۔
That is fantastic, big favor for PTI ... Mariam starts her revenge ...the revenge of black widow started ladies and gentlemen .... from her night suit
 
Imran Khan's arrest warrant issued over controversial remarks against female judge​

Former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan. — Instagram
Former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan. — Instagram

  • Khan's arrest warrant has been issued by magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla Police Station.
  • FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506, 504, 189, and 188.
  • IHC has issued an arrest warrant for Khan due to his non-appearance in court.
A magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla Police Station has issued arrest warrant for PTI Chief Imran Khan, Geo News reported on Saturday.
The area magistrate issued an arrest warrant in the case registered on August 20 against the PTI chief for his remarks regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.
The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
The former prime minister is facing contempt charges for his controversial remarks about additional district and sessions judge.
The court has issued an arrest warrant for Khan due to his non-appearance in court.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued the warrant hours after the former prime minister submitted an affidavit in a contempt case against him.

Today's hearing​

During today's hearing, Khan, for the third time, avoided tendering an unconditional apology in a contempt case as he submitted his response to the IHC.
In the last hearing on September 22, Khan surprisingly apologised before the IHC and assured the court that he would not issue such a statement again — leading the court to delay his indictment.
The PTI chairman appeared on Friday before the court of judge Chaudhry and told the court staff that he wanted to apologise to the judge, however, she was on leave.
But in the latest response, Khan, although mentioning that he "might have crossed a red line while making a public speech", fell short of apologising for his remarks.
"The deponent (Khan) never intended to threaten the judge [...] and that there was no intention behind the statement to take any action other than legal action," his response affidavit stated.
Khan said that he assures the court that he is willing to explain and clarify before the female judge that neither he nor his party sought any action against her.
"...the deponent is willing to apologise to the judge if she got an impression that the deponent had crossed a line," the PTI chairman stated.
Khan assured the IHC that he would "never do anything in future" that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary.
The PTI chairman added that he is willing to take any further steps that the IHC deems necessary and that he never intended to interfere with the process of the court or impugn the dignity or independence of the judiciary.
The former chief executive said that he stands by his September 22 statement and "once again assure this court that he would always abide by the afore-referred statement, in letter and spirit".
The hearing of the case will take place on October 3, when IHC will review Khan's response.

The case​

On August 23, a larger bench of the IHC issued a show-cause notice to Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening the judge during the rally.
The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture inflicted on him in custody.
He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.
Turning his guns towards the additional sessions judge, who sent Gill into physical remand on the police's request, Khan then said she [the judge] should brace herself for consequences.
Imran Khan's arrest warrant issued over controversial remarks against female judge

Arrest warrant for PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been issued by a magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla Police Station
Arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in Islamabad


Tahir Naseer | Shakeel Qarar
October 1, 2022


Arrest warrants for former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan have been issued in Islamabad in connection with his remarks regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry at an August 20 public rally in Islamabad, it emerged on Saturday.

The arrest warrants dated September 30 were issued by Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim.

The arrest warrants dated September 30 came to light hours after Imran submitted to the Islamabad High Court an affidavit in a contempt case against him, saying he had realised he “might have crossed a line” in his criticism of Chaudhry and was willing to apologise to her “if she got an impression” that he had crossed a line.

The court had sought the affidavit during a hearing on September 22, when Imran had offered to tender an apology to Chaudhry, who had earlier caught flak from the PTI supremo after approving his close aide Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in a sedition case. Imran’s offer to apologise had seen him escape the indictment.
At the August 20 rally, Imran had warned the judge of dire consequence, as well as the judiciary for what he had called its “biased” attitude towards his party.

In his affidavit submitted to court today, Imran said he had “realised during these (contempt) proceedings before the honourable court that he might have crossed a red line while making [a] public speech on August 20, 2022”. However, he added, he never intended to threaten Judge Chaudhry and “there was no intention behind the statement to take any action other than legal action”.

He said he wanted to assure the IHC that he was willing to explain and clarify before Judge Chaudhry that“ neither he nor his party seeks/sought any action“ against her and he was willing apologise to her “if she got an impression that the deponent (Imran) had crossed a line”.

The PTI chief assured the court that in future he would not do anything that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary.

He also expressed his willingness to take any further steps that the IHC “deems necessary and appropriate for the satisfaction of the honourable court that he never intended to interfere in the process of the court or impugn the dignity or independence of the judiciary”.

Imran assured the court that he would always stand by his statement in the affidavit in letter and spirit.

Contempt proceedings​

The decision to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran was taken by the IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq on August 22 while hearing a petition challenging Gill’s police remand. The court had summoned Imran on August 31 and subsequently issued him a show-cause notice.

A day before the hearing, the former prime minister had submitted a reply before the IHC wherein he had expressed his willingness to “take back” his words about Judge Chaudhry if they were “regarded as inappropriate”. He had pleaded before the IHC that the judges who had agreed to initiate the case against him should consider withdrawing themselves from the bench as, according to him, they had pre-judged the matter.

However, the IHC had deemed the response to be “unsatisfactory” and asked the PTI chief to submit a “well-considered” response.

Following this, Imran had submitted another reply to the court. In the revised response, Imran had stopped short of rendering an unconditional apology.

On September 8, the IHC had decided to indict Imran, once again calling his response “unsatisfactory”.

However, at the next hearing on September 22, when it was expected that charged would be framed against the PTI chief, Imran had offered to tender an apology to Judge Chaudhry and escaped the indictment.

Following his statement in the court, the larger bench hearing the case had said: “We are, prima facie, satisfied with the apology rendered by the respondent. Let him file an affidavit for consideration of this court before the next date is fixed.”

Before submitting the affidavit today, Imran appeared before an Islamabad sessions court to personally apologise to Judge Chaudhry on Friday (yesterday), but his apology was left hanging as the judge was on leave.

In her absence, Imran left a message for her with the court reader, Choudhry Yasir Ayaz.

“I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry,” he could be heard saying to the court reader in a video shared by the PTI on Twitter.

“You have to tell Madam Zeba Chaudhry that Imran Khan had visited and wanted to apologise if his words hurt her sentiments,” he said.
 
Per Mariam demand in today's press conference ,,, action within 30 minutes of her demand ... this is amazing ....
 

