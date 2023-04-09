Imran Khan’s Advisors and PR Manager Need To Be Fired

Imran Khan’s support over the past decade has been odd….he has had highs and lows….but each time he’s gaining popularity or trending upwards again, he says or does something stupid that just leaves us in awe. I just can’t take the double standards…PTI campaigned in 2010/2011 about being a better alternative and being above the likes of PMLN and PPP.



How are you supposed to do that when he shoots himself in the foot….and then proceeds to shoot himself in the other foot? Who are his advisors and PR manager? Does he ever have one?



Welcoming Ijaz up Haq to the party was a huge mistake. Does this guy not understand optics and how this will be perceived? You’re talking about taking on the establishment and the military brass, and then you welcome in the son of the most corrupt, most maligned, polarizing individual in Pakistan’s history…that literally created the mess we’re in today.



He talks about foreign interference and not taking orders from Washington, all while he’s taking phone calls from US House Reps who speak in his favour….and the only reason that guy is doing this is because his district probably has a large Pakistani community and he’s trying to appease them. He couldn’t give a rats b**d about the elections in Pakistan.



Imran Khan needs to mature….it’s one thing to be fearless and speak your heart out. It’s another to constantly employ double standards and give your enemies/opposition ammo to sling mud at you.



What good are his advisors?