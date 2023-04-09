What's new

Imran Khan’s Advisors and PR Manager Need To Be Fired

Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2023
206
-1
371
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan’s support over the past decade has been odd….he has had highs and lows….but each time he’s gaining popularity or trending upwards again, he says or does something stupid that just leaves us in awe. I just can’t take the double standards…PTI campaigned in 2010/2011 about being a better alternative and being above the likes of PMLN and PPP.

How are you supposed to do that when he shoots himself in the foot….and then proceeds to shoot himself in the other foot? Who are his advisors and PR manager? Does he ever have one?

Welcoming Ijaz up Haq to the party was a huge mistake. Does this guy not understand optics and how this will be perceived? You’re talking about taking on the establishment and the military brass, and then you welcome in the son of the most corrupt, most maligned, polarizing individual in Pakistan’s history…that literally created the mess we’re in today.

He talks about foreign interference and not taking orders from Washington, all while he’s taking phone calls from US House Reps who speak in his favour….and the only reason that guy is doing this is because his district probably has a large Pakistani community and he’s trying to appease them. He couldn’t give a rats b**d about the elections in Pakistan.

Imran Khan needs to mature….it’s one thing to be fearless and speak your heart out. It’s another to constantly employ double standards and give your enemies/opposition ammo to sling mud at you.

What good are his advisors?
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,745
217
26,552
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Neelo said:
Imran Khan’s support over the past decade has been odd….he has had highs and lows….but each time he’s gaining popularity or trending upwards again, he says or does something stupid that just leaves us in awe. I just can’t take the double standards…PTI campaigned in 2010/2011 about being a better alternative and being above the likes of PMLN and PPP.

How are you supposed to do that when he shoots himself in the foot….and then proceeds to shoot himself in the other foot? Who are his advisors and PR manager? Does he ever have one?

Welcoming Ijaz up Haq to the party was a huge mistake. Does this guy not understand optics and how this will be perceived? You’re talking about taking on the establishment and the military brass, and then you welcome in the son of the most corrupt, most maligned, polarizing individual in Pakistan’s history…that literally created the mess we’re in today.

He talks about foreign interference and not taking orders from Washington, all while he’s taking phone calls from US House Reps who speak in his favour….and the only reason that guy is doing this is because his district probably has a large Pakistani community and he’s trying to appease them. He couldn’t give a rats b**d about the elections in Pakistan.

Imran Khan needs to mature….it’s one thing to be fearless and speak your heart out. It’s another to constantly employ double standards and give your enemies/opposition ammo to sling mud at you.

What good are his advisors?
Click to expand...
Calm down kid.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
65,684
3
52,308
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
PakAlp said:
Ijaz ul Haq, Pervez Ellahi, shah Mahmood Qureshi. The future senior leadership of PTI.
Click to expand...

I think Pervez Khattak, Fuwwad Chowdary and Jahangir Tareen would make a good forward bloc in PTI.

The rest of the 'revolutionary' vote can easily be catered for in urban areas.
 
O

Olympus81

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
3,461
2
4,746
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
Ijaz ul Haq is a nuisance. Nobody takes him seriously.

Pervez Elahi will prove to be a big mistake for PTI. The fker is an establishment testicle.

Yes, agreed. His PR team needs a fresh perspective. IK has a tendency to bulldoze all advises as well sometimes.

I mean look at the other side of the isle. The PR team consists of Babar (ISPR), a fkin disaster. PDM, you got Billu, Phujlu and Mariyam. RIP.
 
F

fna

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2019
333
0
297
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
taking PE in PTI is fine, let him and his son get gujrat mpa and mna seats, constituency politics is not totally dead. but making him president is indefinsible.
dont even know what ijaz ul haq brings to the table. completely indefensible.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,745
217
26,552
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fna said:
taking PE in PTI is fine, let him and his son get gujrat mpa and mna seats, constituency politics is not totally dead. but making him president is indefinsible.
dont even know what ijaz ul haq brings to the table. completely indefensible.
Click to expand...
The “electable”… that’s what he brings, personally I am not a fan of Zia and his prodigal son.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan’s U-turns score nears a century
2
Replies
22
Views
607
koolio
koolio
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan contacted me for help, reveals ex-CJP Saqib Nisar
Replies
6
Views
268
HAIDER
HAIDER
muhammadhafeezmalik
Didn't declare Imran Khan 'absolutely' Sadiq and Amin: Saqib Nisar
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
2K
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khaqan Abbasi not in favour of putting Imran Khan in jail
Replies
1
Views
347
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan to stay in 'my cell' if jailed: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
3
Views
314
Fasbre2
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom