Imran Khan's 7 Good decisions will give 51 Lac Jobs and Rs 8000 Billion to Pakistan

Pakistan Lacks a fundamental Jobs Sector which maintains infrastructure
a) Maintainer of Property
These Jobs are connected to Property Maintenence standards and Laws which are not followed in Pakistan
- Painters (Private Sector)
- Carpenters (Private Sector)
- Renovator (Private Sector)
- Electricians (Private Sector)
- Wall resurfacing (Private Sector)
- Carpet Cleaner (Private Sector)
- Plumbers (Private Sector)
These maintenances are the job of Property Owner
- This is why Spanish properties look fantastic while Pakistani Properties look shit while both nations have relatively same weather
The fee of Condo/Apartment fees
, for maintenance is unheard of in Pakistan
This is why Pakistani Apartment complex buildings look horrible from outside and have no quality inside
b) Maintainer at City Level of Infrastructure
- City-owned walls
- City-owned roads
- City-owned parks
- City-owned Schools
- City-owned Service Offices
- City-owned Business center maintenance
- City-owned plantation / Gardening
- City-Owned garbage collection
If these two sectors are properly Managed just managed, it will create millions of Jobs
- This sector suffers from Mega corruption as money is looted and transferred overseas by Politicians
Builders who build without proper Urban planning in mind end up only building wall to wall constructions, which turns neighborhoods into Slums