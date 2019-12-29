Imran Khan's 7 Good decisions will give 51 Lac Jobs and Rs 8000 Billion to Pakistan

Painters (Private Sector)

Carpenters (Private Sector)

Renovator (Private Sector)

Electricians (Private Sector)

Wall resurfacing (Private Sector)

Carpet Cleaner (Private Sector)

Plumbers (Private Sector)

Property Maintenence standards and Laws which are not followed in Pakistan



These maintenances are the job of Property Owner These Jobs are connected towhich are not followed in PakistanThese maintenances are the

This is why Spanish properties look fantastic while Pakistani Properties look shit while both nations have relatively same weather

Condo/Apartment fees

City-owned walls

City-owned roads

City-owned parks

City-owned Schools

City-owned Service Offices

City-owned Business center maintenance

City-owned plantation / Gardening

City-Owned garbage collection

This sector suffers from Mega corruption as money is looted and transferred overseas by Politicians

If these two sectors are properly Managed just managed, it will create millions of Jobs









Builders who build without proper Urban planning in mind end up only building wall to wall constructions, which turns neighborhoods into Slums

Pakistan Lacks a fundamental Jobs Sector which maintains infrastructurea) Maintainer of PropertyThe fee of, for maintenance is unheard of in PakistanThis is why Pakistani Apartment complex buildings look horrible from outside and have no quality insideb) Maintainer at City Level of Infrastructure