Imran Khan's 7 Good decisions will give 51 Lac Jobs and Rs 8000 Billion to Pakistan

Yaseen1

Yaseen1

Apr 1, 2014
i think decreasing imports is good but exports and new jobs seems very tough when there is no proper indication of training of laborers for industrial work and lack of capital for new investments,similarly migration of large no of skilled people abroad is further bad for indigenous manufacturing along with expensive gas and electricity when inflation is already high
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Sep 8, 2009
Pakistan Lacks a fundamental Jobs Sector which maintains infrastructure

a) Maintainer of Property
  • Painters (Private Sector)
  • Carpenters (Private Sector)
  • Renovator (Private Sector)
  • Electricians (Private Sector)
  • Wall resurfacing (Private Sector)
  • Carpet Cleaner (Private Sector)
  • Plumbers (Private Sector)
These Jobs are connected to Property Maintenence standards and Laws which are not followed in Pakistan

These maintenances are the job of Property Owner :big_boss:
  • This is why Spanish properties look fantastic while Pakistani Properties look shit while both nations have relatively same weather



The fee of Condo/Apartment fees, for maintenance is unheard of in Pakistan
This is why Pakistani Apartment complex buildings look horrible from outside and have no quality inside


b) Maintainer at City Level of Infrastructure
  • City-owned walls
  • City-owned roads
  • City-owned parks
  • City-owned Schools
  • City-owned Service Offices
  • City-owned Business center maintenance
  • City-owned plantation / Gardening
  • City-Owned garbage collection
  • This sector suffers from Mega corruption as money is looted and transferred overseas by Politicians
If these two sectors are properly Managed just managed, it will create millions of Jobs




Builders who build without proper Urban planning in mind end up only building wall to wall constructions, which turns neighborhoods into Slums
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Anyone who got employed by this scheme.

Raise your hands please. Its needed for vote of confidence for the government.
 
