What's new

Imran Khan will come with two third majority In sha Allah- Explained with Logic

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,397
-2
6,774
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
honestly a very good breakdown in terms of economic crisis new government will face, as commodity prices rise, payments etc and also sudden change among neutral voters IK, hardships of running coalition government
before comment please try to listen at least 4-5 minutes of the video- its really good and he explains his stance with great logic
@ziaulislam @Norwegian @Great Janjua @cocomo
 
Last edited:
Hareeb

Hareeb

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2016
2,282
1
3,328
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
And do you think those, who conspired against him, would let him come in power again? Even if elections are held in October, Gen. Bajwa will still be CAOS, so no chance of IK winning G.E.
I think military establishmet will force PTI members to defect, so it's not going to win more than 20/30 seats.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,704
1
2,712
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hareeb said:
And do you think those, who conspired against him, would let him come in power again? Even if elections are held in October, Gen. Bajwa will still be CAOS, so no chance of IK winning G.E.
I think military establishmet will force PTI members to defect, so it's not going to win more than 20/30 seats.
Click to expand...
He will win in KPK and form provincial government. I dont believe he will win more than 60 MNA seats. Pti will be in the opposition. People as usual are being naive, even if Bajwa leaves it makes no difference, the next generals in line were also in the core commanders meetings.

The only way for IK to come back is after 5 years, Pti has to give their foreign policy to the establishment and listen to important issues. A chamcha government will be fine, the youth will be happy but then will wonder why IK is so quiet on important issues, then the down fall will happen.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Clutch
PM Imran Khan Evidence will be exposed of Foreign Governments Funding Conspiracy in Writing for Regime Change against PTI Government !
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
Trailer23
Trailer23
INDIAPOSITIVE
India shouldn't expect Russia to come to its defence if China were to violate the Line of Actual Control, says US deputy NSA Daleep Singh
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
Wood
Wood
beijingwalker
Latest Poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia strife
Replies
10
Views
339
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
India's Economy Grew Only 0.2% Annually in the Last Two Years
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
The SC
Saudi Crown Prince talks reforms, international relations and economy with The Atlantic
Replies
0
Views
173
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom