Imran Khan will come with two third majority In sha Allah- Explained with Logic

Hareeb said: And do you think those, who conspired against him, would let him come in power again? Even if elections are held in October, Gen. Bajwa will still be CAOS, so no chance of IK winning G.E.

I think military establishmet will force PTI members to defect, so it's not going to win more than 20/30 seats.

He will win in KPK and form provincial government. I dont believe he will win more than 60 MNA seats. Pti will be in the opposition. People as usual are being naive, even if Bajwa leaves it makes no difference, the next generals in line were also in the core commanders meetings.The only way for IK to come back is after 5 years, Pti has to give their foreign policy to the establishment and listen to important issues. A chamcha government will be fine, the youth will be happy but then will wonder why IK is so quiet on important issues, then the down fall will happen.