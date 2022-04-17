Imran Khan Will Be Next PM : General Bajwa

Windjammer
they are above anythin and everything . khudai thekedar of countryWhy is he saying that Army will accept with open heart? Who is Army to accept someone? Something is fundamentally wrong with this institution mentality.
Does constitution of Pakistan says that an elected government needs approval of Army chief to be legitimate government?