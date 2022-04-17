What's new

Imran Khan Will Be Next PM : General Bajwa

Windjammer

Windjammer

1650221696968.png


1650221830344.png
 
RAMPAGE

RAMPAGE

@Windjammer

The world does not work in accordance with our wishes - or rumours that support our wishes. Do you think some people should have learnt that by now?
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Spy Master said:
Why is he saying that Army will accept with open heart? Who is Army to accept someone? Something is fundamentally wrong with this institution mentality.
Click to expand...

Exactly.
Does constitution of Pakistan says that an elected government needs approval of Army chief to be legitimate government?
 
Digital

He knows that the masses have rejected their role in dismissing a democratically elected govt. Yes, IK was new and learning but he was not corrupt. Wedge b/w people and army is widening. What establishment did on US behest was a grave miscalculation. People have rejected corrupt imported govt. Imo his statement is face saving but I fear for IKs life. Country will go into chaos if they don't announce general election asap and ensure safety of IK
 
waz

waz

He's saying that after seeing the tens of millions who have come out in support of Imran. He knows the current lot who were put in place haven't got a hope in hell.
Now combine that with the heavy ex servicemen support as well.
 

