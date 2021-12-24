Imran Khan welcome President Putin's statement which reaffirms that insulting Holy Prophet PBUH is not " freedom of expression"

The striking difference between Russia and the West is that Russia is not an arrogant state, nor is it hostile toward Islam. Whereas the West has been waging 20 years of War on Terror, and the terror is associated with Islamist Terrorists. It is also the West and not Russia who drew and published caricatures claiming their version on the Prophet of Islam. Similarly with the Hijab Ban, the ban on Muslim women forced to wear bikini swimwear. Incidentally, the word "Bikini" comes from the South Pacific Island who population was unilaterally removed from their homes, transported out so that the good ole U.S of A can conduct nuclear tests. Once the tests concluded, the American government lied to the people of Bikini Island that it was safe to go back home. The consequences of their (American) actions are felt to this day by the people of Bikini Island.