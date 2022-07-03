‘Imran Khan was led by neutrals, lost his govt when crutches were removed’ : Maryam Nawaz at Dharampura PP 158

‘Imran Khan was led by neutrals, lost his govt when crutches were removed’ PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz says Punjab is never going to vote for Imran Khan

She was addressing a public gathering in the PP-158 constituency of Lahore under electioneering for bypolls on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly.Maryam Nawaz said she was between the people on the direction of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.She said Nawaz Sharif had instructed her to do so after spiraling inflation hit the country amid the hike in fuel prices which the government did with a heavy heart.The PML-N leader said she would not say to people “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” like Imran Khan and hide, but she would say “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” because the government would overcome their problems.She said Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz would announce a historic relief package tomorrow (Monday).She said Nawaz Sharif brought 20-hour long load-shedding to zero after getting the government in 2013 and vowed that he would do so again.Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif’s mega projects include CPEC, road infrastructure etc but Imran Khan’s projects were Farah Gogi and Pinky Peerni.She said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has instructed to ensure the availability of daily-use commodities at utility stores across the country as he wants to keep people’s stoves burning.She said that the premier has said that he would reduce the petrol price and give relief to the people even if the global oil price comes down by $1.The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan has become mentally unstable after losing his government. “He keeps giving calls for protests, but people do not show up.”Maryam said that ‘Fitna Khan’ lost his government the day his crutches were removed, claiming that he was probably the first ruler in Pakistan’s history whose finger was held by neutrals for running him.She said Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi wanted to declare everyone a traitor who criticized Imran Khan.He said that the PTI government imposed Farah Gogi on Punjab who plundered the province.She said Punjab would never vote for Imran Khan as the people have realized that he was the enemy of the province’s development.