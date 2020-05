I don't like it that Imran Khan's Twitter feed has been completely hijacked by Sanghi trolls of the BJP IT cell.Mainly Pakistanis should be replying to his Twitter feed, not Modi's Bhakts. Particularly a stupid "Allah kay naam pe de de, baba" meme which is there in every single Imran Khan thread. You Pakistanis should do something about the disrespect to your elected PM, and at least block the worst repeat offenders. Even as an Indian, I am offended.But of course, maybe Imran Khan allows these stupid replies and finds it entertaining. But it does reflect badly on his close aides for not being able to control such trolls. Imran Khan deserves better than to be the subject of such low-class ridicule.