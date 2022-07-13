Imran Khan warns against rigging by two MI officers in Punjab

In his Bhakkar rally, the PTI chief made similar rigging allegations, referring to a ‘Mr Y’ who had been sent to Multan by ‘Mr X’ – based in Lahore – to manipulate the upcoming by-elections. “Mr X, I have been told that you have sent Mr Y to Multan to rig the by-election. Mr X and Mr Y, I challenge you that my nation will make you bite the dust and win the polls [on July 17] despite all attempts to manipulate them,” the ousted premier stated.