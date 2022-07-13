What's new

Imran Khan warns against rigging by two MI officers in Punjab

In his Bhakkar rally, the PTI chief made similar rigging allegations, referring to a ‘Mr Y’ who had been sent to Multan by ‘Mr X’ – based in Lahore – to manipulate the upcoming by-elections. “Mr X, I have been told that you have sent Mr Y to Multan to rig the by-election. Mr X and Mr Y, I challenge you that my nation will make you bite the dust and win the polls [on July 17] despite all attempts to manipulate them,” the ousted premier stated.


ISI job is to protect and serve Pakistan, not stuff ballots for PDM those who are involved in this illegal act and using their positions are not serving the nation, therefore they have lost the right to be protected they should be condemned and named publicly.
 
Aur yeh X aur Y military intelligence kaise bana diya gaya? Chor ki daarhi mien tinka😂
Aur Imran Khan ko Karbala ki example bhi nahi daini chahiye

Sirf Nawaz Sharif dai sakta hai. After all he stays firm all alone and fights and never runs away to Saudi Arabia or London after doing backdoor agreements or lying to courts about his own health
 
In his Bhakkar rally, the PTI chief made similar rigging allegations, referring to a ‘Mr Y’ who had been sent to Multan by ‘Mr X’ – based in Lahore – to manipulate the upcoming by-elections. “Mr X, I have been told that you have sent Mr Y to Multan to rig the by-election. Mr X and Mr Y, I challenge you that my nation will make you bite the dust and win the polls [on July 17] despite all attempts to manipulate them,” the ousted premier stated.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546842424990998530
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547192162407809024
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546838786788687874
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546992813363142657
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547122961601236993
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546840480092246017
Any Military officials involved in rigging elections (directly or indirectly) deserve a lot more than phainta - this would constitute treason by the Army and we know what the punishment for treason is.
 
Any Military officials involved in rigging elections (directly or indirectly) deserve a lot more than phainta - this would constitute treason by the Army and we know what the punishment for treason is.
But IK should prove all this before allegations. He should go to court rather than ranting in rallies.
Every military official manipulating elections should face treason case. Start from Here:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1165614190922534912
 
