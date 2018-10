Toilets in Pakistan

PM Khan said toilet facility is available just to 42% Pakistanis and lack of this facility also impacts upon tourismPM directives to all the Petrol Pump owners to clean their public toilet from today and If any Petrol Pump’s toilet found dirty to send the image via WhatsApp and government will take against Pump owner.He further said that administration of all petrol pumps and CNG stations have been ordered to keep toilets there neat and clean, or else they would be penalised.Emphasising the need for cleanliness, he noted that the facility of toilets is only available to 42% Pakistanis, and that lack of it also affects tourism.“Government will ensure during the next five years that there is a toilet in every house”, he added.