As it is of no doubt that Khawaja Asif and many others have done uncountable mal and ill practices and they are gone unaccountable . Their these practices fall under the article 6 or not is another question, but now Pm wants to charge him under this article as it is was said about moulana fazal ur Rehman but nothing happened, it's doubt full that either it's a political maneuvering or real feeling of Ik many believe it as a pressure tactics by Ik on opposition , your say members ?