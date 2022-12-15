What's new

Imran Khan wants establishment to stay ‘neutral’, says doesn’t seek any help

Imran Khan wants establishment to stay 'neutral', says doesn't seek any help



He has token a U-turn from his earlier stance:
PTI Chairman Imran said on Wednesday he would announce the date for dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec 17 in a new push to his demand for fresh elections in the country.


The former prime minister made the announcement in his address to the nation, stating that he would announce the date at a public rally to be held at Liberty Chowk this Saturday. He said PTI MNAs would also go to the National Assembly to re-announce their resignations.

reached the decision after holding back-to-back meeting with party leadership for consultation in this regard.


He lamented that corruption cases against “big decoits” were being removed since the PDM had came into power.


The PTI chief asked the establishment to stay neutral in ongoing political developments in the country and clarified that he did not want any help. He also alleged former army chief retired Gen Bajwa of giving "NRO 2" to the corrupt leaders of the PDM.

Imran Khan wants establishment to stay 'neutral', says doesn't seek any help

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran said on Wednesday he would announce the date for dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec 17 in a
No help required surely.

Establishment and the 40 chor will make IK into a historical legend like Nelson mendala, MLK or something.

The harder they try to disfigure his image, more stronger his perception gets in public mind .
 
Especially for overseas Pakistanis, apparently.
True, because when you are in the puddle yourself it’s hard to see thing in a bigger picture.

I was there few months ago, and even I started to think all is well. people are on different level. They don’t seems to realize the gravity of the situation or politics, all they care is their pay check.
 
Common sense.

Not bidat. He said its out of respect, not worship.

Everybody needs help and Allah creates ways and means through people to help, be it a COAS or a peon.
Ok lets keep the religious aspect of bidat out for now. If some one tells you ‘I dont need any help to get something done’ that doesn’t mean they are ignoring the Almighty; and everything needs to be read with ‘context’ - which is the establishment in this case. Common sense would require one to get this simple aspect of language and communication.
 
True, because when you are in the puddle yourself it’s hard to see thing in a bigger picture.
Puddle walon ki bhi majboori hai, ek to yeh.

Doosra, ki aap unki problems truly ni samajh saktai.. y'know.. Not being there yourself.

Tough stuff either way, I truly hope you lot can sort it our...preferably sooner rather than l8r.

Stability lao, ki aagay ja k Hindustan Pakistan ka bhi masla suljhaing.

Trade, business, tourism... so many avenues for mutual profit just begging to be corked open.

US, Cheen playing us... best we wake up to their game.
 
Common sense.

Not bidat. He said its out of respect, not worship.

Everybody needs help and Allah creates ways and means through people to help, be it a COAS or a peon.
madad sirf ALLAH ki, banda tou sirf zariya hai

By the way Imran khan should not go for voting or participate in election now for me.

He will win and increase our reserves and when we reach again ,$20 Billion regime change will happen again
 

