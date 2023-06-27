What's new

Imran Khan wanted to flee the country: alleges son of Gen Hameed Gul

Imran Khan wanted to flee the country: alleges son of Gen Hameed Gul

Imran Khan wanted to go out of the country, tried to seek help from Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammad bin Zayed, he also tried to involve Zach Goldsmith and the Rothschild family: Abdullah Hameed Gul
Government defied all the international pressure.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673384704349982721

Full show:

 
