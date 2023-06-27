muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan wanted to flee the country: alleges son of Gen Hameed Gul
Imran Khan wanted to go out of the country, tried to seek help from Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammad bin Zayed, he also tried to involve Zach Goldsmith and the Rothschild family: Abdullah Hameed Gul
Government defied all the international pressure.
Full show:
