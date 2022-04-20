What's new

Imran Khan vs the Supreme Court: Analyzing the Apex Court’s Verdict

Imran Khan's premiership ended last night by a no-confidence vote. The events leading up to this have stirred a debate about the Supreme Court's decision, with many people citing their dissatisfaction with the disregard for the letter and the court's micromanagement of the Parliament's proceedings.

Aleena Imran and Sarmad Ishfaq explore horse-trading, the letter, the relevant articles of the Constitution, and what's next for Imran Khan.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/imran-khan-supreme-court/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 

