Imran Khan Vs Hegemonic Stranglehold of Establishment

Military Establishment Inc, is controlling Pakistan for 75 years.
Just one year of Quaid-i-Azam, and then Colonial Establishment kickstarted its rule by assassinating Pakistan founder PM, Liaquat Ali Khan ( imagine level of evility required to murder the founding PM), then ZAB murder, BB murder, assasination attempt on Imran Khan, saved by Power That Be, and now hidden but dastardly open oppression, sadistic murder of a handicapped young man and a top outspoken Journalist in an other continent, sadistic treatment to political workers, sleeper cells in PTI,
Imran Khan fighting all of that alone.
We, mostly keyboard crusaders give all advises he should do this and that.
Establishment is using all its dastardly power to keep their choke hold.
In between military actions in Baluchistan, disappearances, military actions in FATA, all without any oversight, but with a belligerent Imperialistic way, challenge to him is bigger than Himalayas.
Imran Khan fighting like a cricket captain and making it old style 7-day test match.
Lets support this struggle in whatever way we can.
 

