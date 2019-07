While there are number of threads discussing the PM Imran speech at Arena One, Imran Khan meeting with Donald Trump, Donald Trump's remarks over Kashmir issue, Imran's interview and other points of the meeting, i will request you all to use this single thread to discuss the overall value and implication of the visit and meeting. What the analysts will be the outcome. What improvements can you guys foresee in US-Pakistan relations (if any).Lets be realistic and discuss this tour overall.Later at some point we will merge all the threads related to the visit into a single thread (after some months)Realistically speaking, the Official Working Visit of PM Imran Khan to US is not likely to bring any economic benefits or financial assistance however that should not be the goal in the first place. We should consider this visit and meeting between the two leaders as a major first step towards normalization of US-Pakistan ties. While USA also realize that Pakistan cannot be exempted from Afghan solution, Pakistan need to understand and fight the maniac of terrorism that have affected the country the most. Also we need to understand that while China is without doubt out closest ally, the good diplomacy and successful diplomacy is that you manage to have good working relations between two otherwise competing parties.Before the visit there were talks of getting USA to be part of CPEC and invest in Pakistan. I am not sure if that will be achieved in this first meeting. To me, the best thing will be a more friendly and close relation between US and Pakistan that can then be built upon.As far as military aid goes, the best outcome for Pakistan can be restoration of military aid though it is highly unlikely. However the AH-1Z gunship deliveries can be possible. Remember that Imran Khan is accompanied by military leadership and with the recent positive remarks of upcoming US Joint Chief of Staff, Gen Mark Milley, tangible improvement in military ties can be expected. Clearing the AH-1Z deliveries can be a major first step. The engines of T129 helicopters might also be discussed during COAS meeting with counterparts at the Pentagon.