Trevor Noah is really a nobody. If he could achieve half the things Imran Khan achieved we would make a comparison.



Imran Khan didn't come with approval of certain powerful groups who run world affairs. There will always be a jealousy and regret.



For us Pakistanis he is the best leader. The world can all be united on one side against Imran Khan and would not make an iota of difference. Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan. He has the full backing of Pakistanis all over the world including in Pakistan.



His Trump visit was a huge success. Pakistan will work closely with Donald Trump to achieve success in Afghanistan. Something Obama could never achieve and that is the real hurt. Trevpr Noah and the likes are all part of Obama's bandwagon. Obama failed miserably and these stooges cannot accept defeat.

