Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases dropped, Tayyaba Gul claims

Sep 26, 2018
1657275644704.png

Tayyaba Gul, a woman who has alleged the former chief of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sexually harassed her, claimed on Thursday that former prime minister Imran Khan used her videos to have his NAB cases closed and blackmailed the opposition.
Gul's revelation came in the Geo News programme "Aj Shahzeb Khanzada ke Saath".
Gul claimed NAB turned against her as she had refused to join former chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal in a flat. She claimed that after filing a complaint on the Prime Minister's Portal, she was called up to the Prime Minister's House by then-principal secretary Azam Khan. Promising her justice, she said they took her phone and aired the videos without her permission after two days. When she protested, they broadcast her denial. Subsequently, they put her and her husband in the Prime Minister’s House for one and a half months with the renewed commitment to provide them justice.

She said that after the videos were released, NAB did not arrest the PTI leaders and closed their cases. She claimed other victims of Javed Iqbal were also in contact with her.
Gul also revealed that NAB had pressured Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan not to invite her to Thursday's meeting. She lamented that her tormentor was still the chairman of the commission on missing persons, adding that had he been in any other country, he would have been in jail.
Meanwhile, Iqbal called the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him baseless and unfounded. He claimed that Gul is a fraud, citing her medical report, which was submitted to the NAB Court of Special Judge Syed Najamul Hassan by the woman medical officer of the Central Jail in Lahore.
It is stated in the report that prisoner Tayyaba Gul, w/o Muhammad Farooq, was brought to the Central Jail, Lahore, on Jan 16, 2019. According to the Prisoners Rule, 1978, every prisoner, who comes to the jail, is subjected to medical check-up. A medical officer checks up the prisoner for surgical, gynaecological, psychological history. Therefore, a medical check-up of Gul was also conducted but she did not lodge a complaint of any sexual harassment with the woman medical officer, deputy superintendent (judicial) and lady deputy superintendent of jail. Rather, she stated in writing that she did not want to undergo the medical check-up and that she was all right.

PAC wants to lodge FIR against former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

Tayabba Gul narrates ordeal before Public Accounts Committee


072240397ea32d0.jpg

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed the wish to lodge FIR against the former NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal after Tayabba Gul - the woman at the center of a video leak controversy involving Iqbal - claimed that she was persistently harassed by the bureau’s former chairman and fake cases were framed on her.
The meeting of the PAC was held under the chairman Noor Alam Khan. The committee reviewed the assets and perks given to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials.

The chairman said they could summon details of every matter including asset declarations.
PAC referred four cases to the apex anti-graft watchdog including Billion Tree Tsunami, Bank of Khyber, Malam Jabba, and Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar.
Gul told PAC that NAB framed her in a fake case following which she was harassed by Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.
While narrating the ordeal, Gul couldn’t control her emotions and burst into tears.
She said the NAB Lahore Branch arrested her on the night of January 15, 2019, from Islamabad.
She said that she was in a terrible condition when then-DG NAB Shehzad Saleem came the next morning as she stated, “My clothes were torn, I was frisked by male [NAB] officials in the room with cameras over my head without any lady staffers.”
According to her, ex-NAB chairman Iqbal took her number and started making calls to her while claiming the former’s personal secretary played the role of a facilitator in the entire episode.
Gul also presented the recording of her alleged conversation with former DG Saleem before the PAC.
After these revelations, the committee members demanded the chairman to summon former head of the bureau.
The committee chairman Alam said he wanted to issue an arrest warrant against Iqbal.
Further, Alam also instructed the incumbent NAB chairman Zahir Shah to probe into the matter whilst ordering to get first information reports (FIRs) registered against the bureau’s officials involved in the incident.
The committee chairman assured Gul that an FIR would be lodged against the former NAB chairman.
He added that after a probe into the matter, PAC would forward recommendations to the prime minister and chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).
Alam said that those involved in the harassment episode would be made an example.
