What's new

Imran Khan ‘unaware’ of Punjab Cabinet expansion

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,438
19
28,159
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1670444313247.png

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday he was unaware of the expansion of the Punjab Cabinet.

Sources privy to the development said the former premier [Imran Khan] admitted to Khayal Kastro that he was unaware that Khayal was being appointed as a minister and mistakenly believed he [Kastro] was being given the position of department head.

“There is no issue, but that your election as a minister has harmed our narrative,” sources quoted Imran Khan as having said.
As the provincial minister in Lahore, PTI leader Khayal Kastro has taken an oath.
dunyanews.tv

Imran Khan ‘unaware’ of Punjab Cabinet expansion

Imran Khan ‘unaware’ of Punjab Cabinet expansion
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will dissolve Punjab Assembly on Imran Khan’s direction: Moonis Elahi
Replies
0
Views
130
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA summons Imran Khan over cypher issue and prohibited funding case
Replies
0
Views
101
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Federal cabinet okays Rs410m budget to deal with Imran Khan’s march
Replies
0
Views
109
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah hints at six-month delay in NA polls
Replies
10
Views
278
AZ1
AZ1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP initiates proceeding to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman, sources
2
Replies
18
Views
407
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom