Imran Khan ‘unaware’ of Punjab Cabinet expansion

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday he was unaware of the expansion of the Punjab Cabinet.
Sources privy to the development said the former premier [Imran Khan] admitted to Khayal Kastro that he was unaware that Khayal was being appointed as a minister and mistakenly believed he [Kastro] was being given the position of department head.
“There is no issue, but that your election as a minister has harmed our narrative,” sources quoted Imran Khan as having said.
As the provincial minister in Lahore, PTI leader Khayal Kastro has taken an oath.
