IMRAN KHAN: U.S. WAS MANIPULATED BY PAKISTAN MILITARY INTO BACKING OVERTHROW

In an interview with The Intercept, the ousted Pakistani prime minister, just released from arrest, accuses the country’s military of deepening a political crisis.


theintercept.com

Imran Khan: U.S. Was Manipulated by Pakistan Military Into Backing Overthrow

Interviewed by The Intercept, the ousted Pakistani prime minister, just released from arrest, accuses the country’s military of deepening a political crisis.
shows.acast.com

Imran Khan: U.S. Was Manipulated By Pakistan Military Into Backing Overthrow | Deconstructed

In an interview with The Intercept, the ousted Pakistani prime minister, just released from arrest, accuses the country’s military of deepening a political crisis.
In the interview, Khan urged the United States to speak out in defense of the rule of law, democracy, and other Western values under threat in Pakistan. A State Department spokesperson, shown the comments, said that “our message has been clear and consistent on this. We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights. We do not support, whether it’s in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world, one political party over another. We support broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law.”
Poor guy. Can't make up his own mind, heh!

Now, he's whining and begging to the Western powers to make him the "chairman" of Pakistan.

Oh well.

In an interview with The Intercept, the ousted Pakistani prime minister, just released from arrest, accuses the country’s military of deepening a political crisis.


theintercept.com

Imran Khan: U.S. Was Manipulated by Pakistan Military Into Backing Overthrow

Interviewed by The Intercept, the ousted Pakistani prime minister, just released from arrest, accuses the country’s military of deepening a political crisis.
shows.acast.com

Imran Khan: U.S. Was Manipulated By Pakistan Military Into Backing Overthrow | Deconstructed

In an interview with The Intercept, the ousted Pakistani prime minister, just released from arrest, accuses the country’s military of deepening a political crisis.
So, U.S. is a small child that can be easily manipulated by Pakistan military and also a monster that can overthrow Pakistan government. And after doing this simultaneously impossible things, decides not even to say as much as a hello to the new government that it painstakingly installed. I don't think a better window is needed to peer into IK's mental health.

And to put a cherry on top of this sundae, he wants the child-monster to put Humpty Dumpty back on the wall.
 
Samlee

Samlee

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 8, 2010
5,627
9
7,201
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
National Security Committee Acknowledged The Cypher As Real and Said It Amounted To Interference in Pakistan's Internal Affairs SO What Was That All About?????
 

