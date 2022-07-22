Imran Khan: Two many fronts?

Imran Khan has opened two many fronts.
Would have been good poly to let Falzur Rehman to win an NA seat from Bannu and come to NA. Would had been easy to control.
It shall be a different type of Honey Trap if he is let win one or two NA seats with clandestine support from PTI in next elections.
Would have been good poly to let Falzur Rehman to win an NA seat from Bannu and come to NA. Would had been easy to control.
It shall be a different type of Honey Trap if he is let win one or two NA seats with clandestine support from PTI in next elections.