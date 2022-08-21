Imran Khan trains guns on ‘neutrals’ with claims of actions against PTI at their behest PTI kicks off mass mobilization campaign from Rawalpindi Liaquat Bagh

PTI kicks off mass mobilization campaign from Rawalpindi Liaquat BaghHe addressed a mammoth crowd at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh as he kicked off his mass mobilization campaign under which he would roam across the country.Calling out neutrals (a euphemism he uses for military establishment), Imran Khan said the police told him that they were pushed for action against PTI by the neutrals.He said the chief election commissioner (CEC) is giving verdicts against PTI and him which he learned was due to the pressure of neutrals.He said the people visiting him receive phone calls from agencies and threatened at their behest.PTI chairman asked neutrals if people would accept the ‘cabal of crooks’ who looted the country for past three decades just because they were with them.He said the neutrals were being blamed for anything bad happening in the country, and played some interview clips of PML-N members in which they talked about the role of establishment in making a no-confidence motion successful.He questioned if neutrals were not with the ‘thugs’, then they were allowing what was happening with the country.Put me in jail, it will not make any difference, he added and said that Mr.Y’s plan - who was encamped in Islamabad - was to get him disqualified, making Shahbaz Gill an example for others and suppressing media. But it would not make any difference, Imran Khan said.Ex-PM said PTI was the only party of federation and a uniting factor. He warned that sidelining it would only harm the country.He asserted that army alone could not keep the country unified.Nobody could stop Pakistan from becoming Sri Lanka if there would be no political force, Imran Khan warned.He reiterated that the only way out of prevailing crisis was free and fair elections in the country.At the outset of his speech, he said that Pakistan could not become a great nation because of selective justice for the rich and the poor.Ex-PM added that such country would not have a future.He said the thugs in power were ready to surrender the country’s integrity for their personal benefit.Imran announced remaining among the people, on the roads unless he achieves ‘real freedom’ for the nation.PTI chairman once again recalled his visit to Russia was for the benefit of the people as he narrated the reasons for his ouster through a ‘US-backed conspiracy’.He said, “I was the only leader in the Muslim world who raised the voice against Islamophobia in the United Nations.”The ex-PM compared the prices of daily-use commodities during his and current regimes as he slammed the incumbent government for runaway inflation.He said that a government having badges of record exports and an emerging economy was ousted through conspiracy.PTI chairman said the scenario changed when the people took to the streets after his ouster, adding that PTI won by-elections in Punjab despite rigging.He said that the crooks have made the plan to crush PTI and barbarities by police and Paramilitary Rangers on May 25 were part of it.Imran Khan said that the party workers were threatened and cases were lodged against them.He claimed that had he not returned from Islamabad on the morning of May 26 when they had reached there despite all obstacles, there would have been bloodshed.PTI chairman censured the custodial torture of Shahbaz Gill, saying he was stripped naked and tortured because he was weak, unlike PDM leaders.He once again trained guns on the lady judge who remanded Gill into police custody despite his health condition. PTI chairman said they have lodged cases against Islamabad Police IG, DIG.Imran Khan again condemned the ‘inhumane’ treatment of his party leader and played clips of the PDM leaders in which they were bashing the military.He asked if Gill had said things worse than them, asking the people to judge which of the two inflicted more damage to Pakistan Army.He asked PEMRA what his crime was that live telecast of his speeches was banned, saying that his only transgression was not to accept the government of crooks.