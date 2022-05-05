Imran Khan Toofani Jalsay | Storm moving towards Islamabad | Why these cities? Signals from India?

You see this is basically the problem. You want to shut everyone criticising down. You should understand that no one is disrespecting the regular soldiers but when the public reacts, it reacts indiscriminately against everyone. Actual criminal, crime and reality of allegation become moot points. The seething rage in the public can not be shut down. Unfortunately those in power still feel this seething rage will pass.



You can shut one person down. You can force 1000 people to remain silent but as things currently stand, you cant shut down the voices, the whispering in each household. In each locality. These will only increase and there in lies the danger of where we are heading. That is the extent of damage. An unbearable loss for Pakistan.



Army was considered holy in this country. Soldiers of all ranks were respected. The actions of the last one month have torn that image out and replaced this with a vile image. I am sorry but you can't call every Pakistani out. We are the public and we love the country as much as a soldier does. And our hearts were broken. We cried for this country the day our dream was taken away.



You can delete posts on a forum. Send vigos to intimidate people but the process has begun and bajwa started it.