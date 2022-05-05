What's new

Imran Khan Toofani Jalsay | Storm moving towards Islamabad | Why these cities? Signals from India?

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

lastofthepatriots said:
Your prime minister says that you’re a beggar. Get over it.
I don't give a shit where your political alligences lie or the rhetoric associated with it but calling our men on loc bikhari is absolutely not on
@waz @LeGenD @AgNoStiC MuSliM
Please look into it, this crap needs to stop

Somethings are not what you do politics with
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Sainthood 101 said:
I don't give a shit where your political alligences lie but calling our men on loc bikhari is absolutely not on
@waz @LeGenD @AgNoStiC MuSliM
Please look into it, this crap needs to stop

Everything is not something you do politics with
Cry to Shabaz Sharif. OP has just accepted his fate in purana Pakistan. Welcome back! Kotha biriyani and zalaalat will be just to your right. Enjoy your stay!
 
HydraChess

SIPRA said:
There is a weightage in what Dr. Moeed. India may go for some fake venture, to protect the current regime.
If India wanted to really help the current establishment in Pakistan and to cause maximum damage at the same time, it will go for IK himself. The establistment will then get a chance to respond by doing a sham war or operation. India will again bomb some trees and crows. Pakistan will do an operation surprise and both side public will be entertained letting politicians on each side get away with power.
 
mourning sage

Sainthood 101 said:
I don't give a shit where your political alligences lie or the rhetoric associated with it but calling our men on loc bikhari is absolutely not on
@waz @LeGenD @AgNoStiC MuSliM
Please look into it, this crap needs to stop

Somethings are not what you do politics with
You see this is basically the problem. You want to shut everyone criticising down. You should understand that no one is disrespecting the regular soldiers but when the public reacts, it reacts indiscriminately against everyone. Actual criminal, crime and reality of allegation become moot points. The seething rage in the public can not be shut down. Unfortunately those in power still feel this seething rage will pass.

You can shut one person down. You can force 1000 people to remain silent but as things currently stand, you cant shut down the voices, the whispering in each household. In each locality. These will only increase and there in lies the danger of where we are heading. That is the extent of damage. An unbearable loss for Pakistan.

Army was considered holy in this country. Soldiers of all ranks were respected. The actions of the last one month have torn that image out and replaced this with a vile image. I am sorry but you can't call every Pakistani out. We are the public and we love the country as much as a soldier does. And our hearts were broken. We cried for this country the day our dream was taken away.

You can delete posts on a forum. Send vigos to intimidate people but the process has begun and bajwa started it.
 
WotTen

HydraChess said:
If India wanted to really help the current establishment in Pakistan and to cause maximum damage at the same time, it will go for IK himself. The establistment will then get a chance to respond by doing a sham war or operation. India will again bomb some trees and crows. Pakistan will do an operation surprise and both side public will be entertained letting politicians on each side get away with power.
You think Bajwa will attack India to avenge Imran Khan?
Maybe you haven't been keeping up with current events in Pakistan.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

mourning sage said:
You see this is basically the problem. You want to shut everyone criticising down. You should understand that no one is disrespecting the regular soldiers but when the public reacts, it reacts indiscriminately against everyone. Actual criminal, crime and reality of allegation become moot points. The seething rage in the public can not be shut down. Unfortunately those in power still feel this seething rage will pass.

You can shut one person down. You can force 1000 people to remain silent but as things currently stand, you cant shut down the voices, the whispering in each household. In each locality. These will only increase and there in lies the danger of where we are heading. That is the extent of damage. An unbearable loss for Pakistan.

Army was considered holy in this country. Soldiers of all ranks were respected. The actions of the last one month have torn that image out and replaced this with a vile image. I am sorry but you can't call every Pakistani out. We are the public and we love the country as much as a soldier does. And our hearts were broken. We cried for this country the day our dream was taken away.

You can delete posts on a forum. Send vigos to intimidate people but the process has begun and bajwa started it.
saying how don't call your men on loc bhikhari, show some dignity and respect
there's a place for political rhetoric and they are not what you should be doing politics over - leave em out of it

lekin tune toh apna hi RR shuru kar diya? sasta nelson mandela ban gaya hai :lol:
what kinda crap are you even talking about? - saying the most simple of things

you have to as an individual give and protect the honor, and dignity of men fighting for you and you calling them bikhari is doing the opposite
its f-ing simple if you are not blinded by political rhetoric
 
Wiler87

If the Establishment is the enemy of India and now an enemy of IK, then logic dictates that India will help IK to get back into power.

IK has bad mouthed and damaged the Establishment far more than India could ever achieve. We support IK.
 
H

HydraChess

WotTen said:
You think Bajwa will attack India to avenge Imran Khan?
Maybe you haven't been keeping up with current events in Pakistan.
A sham operation will atleast help the current establishment image. It will help politicians too to avoid heat from the public. It will help America-Israel to sell more weapons / platforms.

Just like Modi did in 2019 to calm people down. The miss was way too precise to be just error. Only Abhinandan got excited and went after escaping fighters despite the RoE.

Wiler87 said:
If the Establishment is the enemy of India and now an enemy of IK, then logic dictates that India will help IK to get back into power.

IK has bad mouthed and damaged the Establishment far more than India could ever achieve. We support IK.
That is if India wants to make Pakistan more powerful in the long run or better integrated with China and Russia... I doubt any one in south block will want that.

Remember, Modi and NS have deeper connections.
 
M

mourning sage

Sainthood 101 said:
saying how don't call your men on loc bhikhari, show some dignity and respect
there's a place for political rhetoric and they are not what you should be doing politics over - leave em out of it

lekin tune toh apna hi RR shuru kar diya? sasta nelson mandela ban gaya hai :lol:
what kinda crap are you even talking about? - saying the most simple of things

you have to as an individual give and protect the honor, and dignity of men fighting for you and you calling them bikhari is doing the opposite
its f-ing simple if you are not blinded by political rhetoric
I did not call the soldiers bikhaari. Don't put words into my mouth.

I do not agree with OP's choice of words. I was merely telling you that you cant force people not to critique the supreme military. The current regime spat on the military's face every day. Where were you then? After all, we all know what the current regime said about Gen Bajwa. Since he himself put them back into office, everything they said about him has to be true, no?
 
W

WotTen

Wiler87 said:
If the Establishment is the enemy of India and now an enemy of IK, then logic dictates that India will help IK to get back into power.
Establishment is friend of US and India is friend of US. Establishment, India and US share a bond that IK refuses to kowtow to them, unlike Showbaz.

Wiler87 said:
IK has bad mouthed and damaged the Establishment far more than India could ever achieve. We support IK.
It's called democracy and the freedom to be self-critical. This concept will be alien to Indians drowning in the jingoistic Indian media.

HydraChess said:
Just like Modi did in 2019 to calm people down. The miss was way too precise to be just error. Only Abhinandan got excited and went after escaping fighters despite the RoE.
On the contrary, the Indian operation went exactly to plan. Shooting down one Indian airplane in friendly fire and losing another one to Pakistani missiles was all part of The Plan. Abhinandan was on a secret mission to sip some Pakistani tea.

Really.

Indian media told me so.
 

