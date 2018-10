Visiting again. Yesterday IK said that we may even not need an IMF program or perhaps cut down version of IMF we may opt in the end if Saudis agree to have a financial deal with us either in the form of money in State bank or oil on deferred charges.



Also Saudis have been cornered in the world after journalist killing so they might need us to reach China. They are getting severe under pressure on diplomatic front from every where. Media, US and EU.

Click to expand...