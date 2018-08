Oh no. This whole austerity thing is annoying me now. The greatest orator, the most articulate, the most charismatic leader we have had in the last five decades needs to represent Pakistan at the global forum. The world needs to see brand Pakistan be presented and defended by what is a global icon - PM IK.But instead he will be sat in military secretaries three bedroom house behind the PMO. Ahhhhggggggg. 48 hours away from his office would not destroy the economy. PM IK relies on his point man Asad Umar anyway. But I think this is all part of the 'austerity' damn thing. If this goes on any further they will be talking about PM IK leather chappels. And down the road have him walking around barefoot and doing a "Gandhi" on us. The government needs to get a grip on this. I know PM IK has to lead from the front but this is getting ridiculous.I was hoping to see something like this at the UNO. PM IK on full thrust with afterburners on.