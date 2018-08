PTI's Karachi MNA-elect says won't receive salary, perks



source -- The News

During PTI govt in a KP province he wasn't living next to MPAs houses but he used to take classes of his Party MPAs whenever some reports surfaced against it's PTI members..Imran will be there himself this time around so I guess his party members will try to embrace Sadgii & opposition parties should follow as well as CMs of the 4 provinces --- _____________