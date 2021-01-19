Imran Khan to Meet Tesla’s Executives to Discuss Launching Electric Cars in Pakistan

Tesla is out of the reach of even the upper middle class. Just the super elite can afford it.





Better would be if we get Chinese manufacturers in who are building small, cheap electric cars that are supremely affordable. We have excess capacity generation now and paying capacity charges on it which is fueling circular debt. It would be nice if we can harness this capacity and break even rather than adding to circular debt.





For electric vehicles to penetrate the market the government can incentivize existing petrol pump owners to have two three charging stations in each pump. Why build new charging infrastructure when we already have a country wide network of petrol pumps.