Imran Khan to Meet Tesla’s Executives to Discuss Launching Electric Cars in Pakistan

Imran Khan to Meet Tesla's Executives to Discuss Launching Electric Cars in Pakistan

A recent development has revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet with the executives at Tesla Motors to discuss investment opportunities in the Pakistani Electric Vehicle (EV) market.


The news came from the renowned tv anchor, journalist, and columnist, Sabir Shakir, via a video clip shared on Javed Afridi’s social media page.

In the video, Sabir Shakir states that Javed Afridi (one of Pakistan’s most influential businessmen and a key stakeholder in MG Pakistan) has already had a couple of meetings with the officials at Tesla Motors. He said that the world’s largest and most prolific EV maker has already expressed interest in investing in the Pakistani automotive market.
Pakistan’s new EV policy was introduced by the government late last year, wherein it had announced a number of benefits and incentives for both interested investors in the local EV sector and potential buyers.

Javed Afridi has been at the forefront of campaigning for EVs to be made the norm in Pakistan. Additionally, MG, of which Afridi is a key stakeholder, is also set to introduce the ZS EV in Pakistan, reportedly in the first quarter of 2021.

The video also showed Sabir Shakir highlight that the economy of the country is on a rapid upward trajectory and is likely to yield a number of positive outcomes, especially for the automotive sector.

Imran Khan to Meet Tesla's Executives to Discuss Launching Electric Cars in Pakistan

Electric cars are not efficient nor where the future is at. It is either going to be all-time charged cars via the natural electric medium grid or thorium fueled cars (You don't need to re-charge it or anything it can go for a century without needing outside energy)
 
The energy source could be smaller then a bullet but still power your vehicle for a century. That is literally the future 50-100 years from now all the cars and everything will either be fueled by Thorium or the natural electric medium grid
 
every American gets treated like royalty by this foreign funded government.

Chinese containment seems to be its primary task.
 
They are more expensive, govt get less tax on it and the charge it gets from grid is not all green sourced. So for Pakistan its a bad decision.
 
It’s all wonderful until the electric grid has faults that take it offline for hours in half of the country. Unless Telsa intends to provide its massive solar powered supercharger network tech at Pakistan affordable (read loans and corruption riddled lowest bidder) prices; this is all another CNG car drama which will only profit a few... but then what is Pakistan without its national character.
 
Kids are gonna hack them and make their batteries explode.
 
Tesla is out of the reach of even the upper middle class. Just the super elite can afford it.


Better would be if we get Chinese manufacturers in who are building small, cheap electric cars that are supremely affordable. We have excess capacity generation now and paying capacity charges on it which is fueling circular debt. It would be nice if we can harness this capacity and break even rather than adding to circular debt.


For electric vehicles to penetrate the market the government can incentivize existing petrol pump owners to have two three charging stations in each pump. Why build new charging infrastructure when we already have a country wide network of petrol pumps.
 
Tesla is such an expensive brand. Why would he want to bring it to Pakistan. Other than the Defence awaam??
 
