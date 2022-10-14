What's new

Imran Khan to be hung upside down if he launches long march: Rana Sanaullah

  • Rana Sanaullah warns Imran Khan.
  • Says he will be hung upside down.
  • Cannot ensure safety if angry mob attacks capital, says minister.
The government will hang Chairman PTI Imran Khan upside down if he takes his long march into Islamabad, warned Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday.
"Imran Khan doesn't know what the government is planning to do with him this time around," he said, speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk.
The federal minister stressed that the government cannot guarantee the safety of anyone's life in the face of a charged mob. "How will the government be able to guarantee the safety of anyone's life when an armed and charged mob attacks the federal capital?" he questioned.
He warned that someone from the crowd could do anything, triggering a response from the police.
The minister said that the government has not revealed the strategy to cope with PTI's long march.
Responding to a question regarding the audio leaks, he said that no government agency is involved in the issue. It is an individual who made the recordings by hacking the phone or placing something on the table.

Punjab Home Minister directs to arrest Rana Sana​

Rana Sanaullah's remarks come as Imran Khan throws the gauntlet to the minister, saying the PTI will surprise him with its next move.
Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Interior Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that Rana Sana will be arrested if he enters Punjab. He said the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has obtained the non-bailable warrant for the federal minister.
The arrest warrant is effective till October 19.
Cheema directed the IGP to provide assistance to the ACE Punjab for the arrest of Rana Sanaullah in a land acquisition case.
He directed Rana's arrest to be carried out in accordance with the law.
a thug and a corrupt sitting in power, will do anything to please his pay masters
 
that way umme noonie can suck him while standing.
 

