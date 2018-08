That would be an excellent step. Ill-trained animals in police will take a decade to understand that it means to treat a human.



The other day I was wondering about the origin of word "Inssan" in urdu, and the closes I could find was the word "Uns", which means to love, and "Unsaan" would be an entity that loves. If this is the case then by definition, Insaan means somebody who loves, is kind and polite. And then I had a reflection of reality and I realised how distant we are from being a human that we, without a second thought claim that we are.

