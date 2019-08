Why don't Pakistanis go and post in the Comments section there!?? I just posted this. NY Times may censure me. They had in past not published my perfectly legit comments even though I am their paid subscriber for years. But at least try. Indians are drowning down every dissenting voice everywhere. Even in Pakistan's Dawn website.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The genesis of the Indian RSS, the mother party of the Mr. Modi's ruling party BJP was based on extreme Hindu-based nationalism. They admired the Nazis. They even killed Mahatma Gandhi. For a while even in India elements of the RSS were termed terrorists. The current Indian PM Modi was banned from entering most Western countries because of his role in the massacres in India in 2002. These are all facts.



But then we live in a world where the modern world powers are again playing the role of the Chamberlain: Appeasing an ideology because of commercial and geopolitical reasons. We live in a world where the Indian origin people in the Western IT staff can at will ban people from Twitter or Facebook or Instagram. Do you think I am making it up? Look up Samantha Dixie Girl you tube channel were she has been threatened with shutting down her Google account by Indians. She is a classic WASP: White Anglo Saxon Protestant and a patriotic American. Her mistake was to only show what this esteemed paper and other Western channels are showing about Kashmir.



I know that Indians are already here in article in big numbers and will drown down every dissenting voice. But we must speak up!! We must be heard.



Please publish this message! Edit it if you must but don't censure.

