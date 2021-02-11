Imran Khan The Peoples PM

Windjammer
- Nov 9, 2009
One could also ask, do you learn any lessons from getting banned at least once every week.Did he just drive his S Class to the poor and consoled them on their economic hardships during pandemic era?
Why can't he wear a certified mask approved by his own government?
So you are saying he did this for propaganda?
it's not really a job of PM to visit every brick and motor, that's for an army of government ministers to execute their duties... at least Imran Khan is making an effort to not just sit in the office.
Then shut your mouth if u don't know any thing related PM dutiesSo you are saying he did this for propaganda?
I don't know what PMs job is. Never had a working example to build a job description. Everyone comes and moulds the position to his her own comfort.
6:26...BMW logo.You are a highly cynical chap aren't you. At least he is not sitting in his ill-begotten multi-million dollar apartment in Dubai or London. And no it was not an S class. It was an SUV, most likely a BF Land Cruiser.
