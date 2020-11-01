Imran Khan: The man who loves the poor

Imran Khan is an outlier. At every stage of his life, he has never done the ordinary. Whether when he was playing cricket, leading the team, building his first cancer hospital, or launching the Namal knowledge city, it was beyond what was expected. It is no surprise then that when he stepped into politics and started his movement for justice, it would lead him to the Prime Minister’s office.Nothing has come easy to him. His cricket career was unspectacular at its start. Dropped after his debut, he was out for 30 months. His first comeback was not much better. He had to go back to the nets, work really hard, remodel his bowling action, and come back a second time. This second coming led him right to the top as the game’s greatest all-rounders and one of the most successful and effective captains.Here too, he fixed his sights on winning the world cup, and in his own words, “in the twilight of my career, I have won the world cup.” He didn’t just lead the Pakistan cricket team; he was also the key element in changing the game forever.It was never enough for him to just beat the best teams in the world on their own ground; he wanted to do it in a manner that there were no questions about how those victories were achieved. As an influential captain, he demanded neutral umpires and got them. The game was truly transformed.When he initiated the project to build a cancer hospital in memory of his mother, whom he saw suffer and die from the emperor of all maladies, he was advised to keep his ambitions in check and keep it to a small hospice facility.That is not what Imran Khan had in mind. He wanted to build a large capacity research facility where the poor would be treated for free. Not only has he built that hospital in Lahore starting with his fundraiser in November 1989, but he has also built a hospital in Peshawar and Karachi.