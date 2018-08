For decades Punjab has been neglected and the whole province lived on bread crumbs. Yes while you can enjoy a elvish life in Lahore you don't even have roads in Taunsa. While you have street lights in Lahore you don't even have lights in houses for children to study in taunsa.So as today many media channels bashed Imran Khan for his decision with fake news. One cannot neglect the biggest fact that what Imran Khan achieved today. Yes he achieved some thing big today which no politician has ever done in past he promised us a Naya Pakistan in which poor will have the say and neglecting all political and media pressure he made the CM from most rural area of Pakistan. Taunsa is literally the end of the worldThis is Taunsa that PMLN gave us.This is old PakistanToday Imran Khan has proven that he cares for whole Pakistan and not just elite.I salute the politicians of PTI who gave today's sacrifice for the poor Pakistanis who deserve our recognition