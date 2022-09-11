What's new

Imran Khan Telethon alone raised 5.2 billion rupee today in 2 hours

Even govt threat not to launch telethon on certain channels, and shutdown services in many areas in Pakistan. Blocking banking channels, not letting charity organizations deposit money in PTI flood fund accounts, KPK banks, and Punjab banks etc ...
This govt gone crazy.
Thousands of others trying to deposit and complaining about govt policy of blocking foreign funds....lol ... yes foreign funds..Donors are forced to deposit PDM govt funds. PM funds etc

This money for flood victims.

11 channels didn't show the flood fundraising, rest of the 3 channels' transmission shutdown by PEMRA only during Telethon ..
 
Saaur kii aulad saur ka Kaam.
As long as Imran fails, who cares about poor people who are dieing or going hungry and living under the open sky. Pure evil people and we allow them to live and give us speeches on the TV channels.
 
Let’s all pray for are soldiers who are currently in state of deep sleep right now. May Allah guide them and cleanse their heart and give them courage to do the right thing.
 
I have responded to call Captain Imran Khan

Donated 3rd time for flood relief

"Experienced no problem with Website, and saw confirmation page "

Donation URL

Flood Donations 2022

May it reach the brothers and sisters in Sindh/Punjab or KPK or Balochistan as Allah Wills

+Once thru Edhi Foundation
+Once thru Imran Khan Drive
+Once thru Today's new Imran Khan Drive

Alhamdulillah , small donation (17,000 Rupees / $100 USD) on behalf of me and my family Enough to purchase 17 (5KG RICE Bags or Flour Bag)


Inshallah will donate again next time I get paid

I encourage all folks on PDF to dig deep again to help with Flood donation Drive
 
