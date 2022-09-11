Imran Khan Telethon alone raised 5.2 billion rupee today in 2 hours

I have responded to call Captain Imran KhanDonated 3rd time for flood reliefNote:"Experienced no problem with Website, and saw confirmation page "Donation URLMay it reach the brothers and sisters in Sindh/Punjab or KPK or Balochistan as Allah Wills+Once thru Edhi Foundation+Once thru Imran Khan Drive+Once thru Today's new Imran Khan DriveAlhamdulillah , small donation (17,000 Rupees / $100 USD) on behalf of me and my family Enough to purchase 17 (5KG RICE Bags or Flour Bag)Inshallah will donate again next time I get paidI encourage all folks on PDF to dig deep again to help with Flood donation Drive