Imran Khan Telethon alone raised 5.2 billion rupee today in 2 hours

Even govt threat not to launch telethon on certain channels, and shutdown services in many areas in Pakistan. Blocking banking channels, not letting charity organizations deposit money in PTI flood fund accounts, KPK banks, and Punjab banks etc ...
This govt gone crazy.
Thousands of others trying to deposit and complaining about govt policy of blocking foreign funds....lol ... yes foreign funds..Donors are forced to deposit PDM govt funds. PM funds etc
This money for flood victims.
11 channels didn't show the flood fundraising, rest of the 3 channels' transmission shutdown by PEMRA only during Telethon ..
