Imran Khan talks about Pakistan's Economic Challenges and Way Forward [23 Minutes]

Former prime minister Imran Khan has lashed out and alleged that the “real estate mafia” is the most powerful one in the country.“You have no idea how much power they have,” he said, claiming that the Lahore Development Authority had informed him about the scale of the corruption in the real estate sector and how money was sent abroad from illegal plot sales.He said multiple cases were registered on the issue but the police and government departments were bribed and silenced.Imran also said that state land was encroached upon in Islamabad and added that the state could only enforce its writ if a “powerful government” was present.Lashing out at the incumbent government’s performance, PTI chief Imran Khan has said any new incoming government will need to take “hard steps” to correct the country’s course“It’s not easy to bring the powerful within the ambit of the law,” he said.Imran said Pakistan needed to focus on how to attract investment inflows into the country and investors should be especially incentivised.He said government amnesties should only be provided to those who invest in the country’s industries.