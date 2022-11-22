What's new

Imran Khan talks about Pakistan's Economic Challenges and Way Forward [23 Minutes]

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595034721003921408

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595032572886937600

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595030918892507136

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595033400943185920

Real estate mafia the most ‘powerful’ in the country: Imran​

Former prime minister Imran Khan has lashed out and alleged that the “real estate mafia” is the most powerful one in the country.
“You have no idea how much power they have,” he said, claiming that the Lahore Development Authority had informed him about the scale of the corruption in the real estate sector and how money was sent abroad from illegal plot sales.
He said multiple cases were registered on the issue but the police and government departments were bribed and silenced.
Imran also said that state land was encroached upon in Islamabad and added that the state could only enforce its writ if a “powerful government” was present.

New govt will need to take ‘hard steps’: Imran​

Lashing out at the incumbent government’s performance, PTI chief Imran Khan has said any new incoming government will need to take “hard steps” to correct the country’s course
“It’s not easy to bring the powerful within the ambit of the law,” he said.
Imran said Pakistan needed to focus on how to attract investment inflows into the country and investors should be especially incentivised.
He said government amnesties should only be provided to those who invest in the country’s industries.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595028621487476737
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595051673122226176

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595041381290020864

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595051785957380098

1669127603435.png

1669127369464.png

1669127573824.png
 

