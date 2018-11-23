Log in
Imran Khan Straight Shots on America
Thread starter
zeroboy
Start date
43 minutes ago
zeroboy
43 minutes ago
#1
Eagle_Nest
17 minutes ago
#2
Now that's some guts.
Clutch
13 minutes ago
#3
That has to be one of the most powerful speeches I've ever heard from a Pakistani PM in my life!
Hakikat ve Hikmet
11 minutes ago
#4
Looks like IK isn't the fellow to kiss the dagger which is approaching to slit his very own throat...
El Sidd
10 minutes ago
#5
Random praise for the demagogue
