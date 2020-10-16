What's new

Imran Khan Statement on Attacks in Ormara and Waziristan

It's a reasonable political response

What happens behind the scene is more important

This uptick in violence just has to be countered calmly

When under attack losing your head is of no use
 
Question is what our Army chief is doing?? What he did so far to protect the lives of our brave soldiers?? Is he ready to travel in Wazirstan and Blouchistan in suzuki Dalla?? Why not he providing APCs to our jawans?? They bought or made for who?
 
Is sai behtar tha yeh chup hi rehta

Who needed this useless condemnation in this time?
What did you want him to do jump up and down like modi.
He will do what's necessary without the dance. We are at war. Be patient. The initiate is with the enemy as we don't know who the enemy is.
If you are so impatient...please either join the military or go and look for these bastards and take them on. Else relax. ALLAH IS WITH THE PATIENT
 
Question is what our Army chief is doing?? What he did so far to protect the lives of our brave soldiers?? Is he ready to travel in Wazirstan and Blouchistan in suzuki Dalla?? Why not he providing APCs to our jawans?? They bought or made for who?
Pakistanis have always been kanjoos in nature that's why they like to keep those fancy Armored Vehicles stored in a nice cool and Dry place and avoid sunlight exposure so they don't wear out.
 
Question is what our Army chief is doing?? What he did so far to protect the lives of our brave soldiers?? Is he ready to travel in Wazirstan and Blouchistan in suzuki Dalla?? Why not he providing APCs to our jawans?? They bought or made for who?
There are core commanders and they will deal with the situation in their areas.
Army has a system, its not Saddam's army.
 
I'm not even a supporter of the PM, but what do you expect him to say? This is a standard response directly from the PM.
Exactly...What Else he can do over it? You are right.
Ask Security establishment to re-focus on security, security and security alone rather than governance and Politics? That is too much, He cant affords it.
When cricketers runs country and COAS runs foreign and finance ministry than our boys will martyred mercilessly...no ones should doubt.
 
Nothing will happen in the background, if something were to happen, we'd not be seeing this uptick in the first place. It's not like Army slept on force protection till date and will suddenly implement it for future convoys. We can cry hoarse on this all we want, the end result will be a few dead foot soldiers of the enemy. And everyone will call it a day, util the next attack occurs.
 
What do you want him to say or do? I hate his pacifist nature but everyone know that security related policy making is out of his hands so all he can do is make these statements.
 
