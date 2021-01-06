What's new

Imran Khan starts biggest IT project in Pakistan

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

BANNED
Apr 22, 2019
3,811
-26
5,903
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Inappropriate Language
What happened to that program where Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses within five years?

It's been nearly three-years so I'm expecting at least one million to have been built by now (two-years off for PTI's Crona Rona Dona).
 
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
4,281
-1
3,035
Pakistan Space Agency said:
What happened to that program where Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses within five years?

It's been nearly three-years so I'm expecting at least one million to have been built by now (two-years off for PTI's Crona Rona Dona).
Click to expand...
I think you need to pay attention to the news before posting stuff you have no idea about.

propakistani.pk

How to Register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Want to know How to Register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme? Click on the link and read the whole article. Registration is quite simple and ...
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

www.google.com

Directorate Formed For Fast-track Execution Of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments

Interested in knowing how to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, who is eligible for the project and what is the payment plan, click here to read more.
www.google.com www.google.com

Rona dhona of 17 corrupt political parties with all their looted money not able to defeat one single Imran Khan. 😂


Abdulrehman 2978 said:
Let's just hope no hurdles are faced and everything goes as per plan.

Click to expand...
15 years late but still a good initiative.
Karachi need at least 3 of these.

Countries are moving toward digital currency and we are still working on our payments system. We are already 10 years behind our neighbors.
 
Last edited:
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

BANNED
Apr 22, 2019
3,811
-26
5,903
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jupiter2007 said:
I think you need to pay attention to the news before posting stuff you have no idea about.

propakistani.pk

How to Register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Want to know How to Register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme? Click on the link and read the whole article. Registration is quite simple and ...
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

www.google.com

Directorate Formed For Fast-track Execution Of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments

Interested in knowing how to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, who is eligible for the project and what is the payment plan, click here to read more.
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
Are you trying to tell me the Shaikh Chillis haven't even constructed one house yet, never mind five-million?
 
Abdulrehman 2978

Abdulrehman 2978

FULL MEMBER
Feb 9, 2021
110
0
274
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Pakistan Space Agency said:
What happened to that program where Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses within five years?

It's been nearly three-years so I'm expecting at least one million to have been built by now (two-years off for PTI's Crona Rona Dona).
Click to expand...
That project was based on Private sector. It faced delays last year due to covid but the Naya Pakistan housing is doing amazing now. The project wasn't just Government building 5 million houses. Its contained many different initiatives
1.Goverment is building flats and providing for cheap rates.
2.providing cheap loans with no interest to buy these flats
3.Giving loans to citizens who want to upgrade their houses or want to build houses.
4.Special Housing package under which tax reduction is given to developers. So far millions of square feet have been given to developers to construct houses. Banks have signed deal to provide loans to people to buy these houses.
5.The deadline for registering under process and completion of construction was given extension of few month due to covid. Developers can now complete their projects under Naya Pakistan housing scheme till 2023 which was 2022 before.
6.you can literally prove the construction sector boom by looking at construction related industries
7.Cement industry is doing very well. Most of cement produces in country have reported increase in local demand and exports and have decided to construct new plant and renovate existing ones to increase output.
8.Steel sector is also doing very similar to cement sector.
YOU CAN FIND ALL OF THIS INFO OF MANY DIFFERENT WEBSITES ESPECIALLY profit.pk.
So next time before you start barking do bit of studying and research
Oracle said:
What imran khan can do is ...........shout against PMLN , which is only goli left he can give to nation

he failed
Click to expand...
he can also win both seats of senate chairman and deputy chairman with a minority in senate.
jupiter2007 said:
I think you need to pay attention to the news before posting stuff you have no idea about.

propakistani.pk

How to Register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Want to know How to Register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme? Click on the link and read the whole article. Registration is quite simple and ...
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

www.google.com

Directorate Formed For Fast-track Execution Of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments

Interested in knowing how to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, who is eligible for the project and what is the payment plan, click here to read more.
www.google.com www.google.com

Rona dhona of 17 corrupt political parties with all their looted money not able to defeat one single Imran Khan. 😂




15 years late but still a good initiative.
Karachi need at least 3 of these.

Countries are moving toward digital currency and we are still working on our payments system. We are already 10 years behind our neighbors.
Click to expand...
Technology to previous governments was just using vpn for "research" purposes on laptops., 😉
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
50,830
81
56,348
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Space Agency said:
What happened to that program where Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses within five years?

It's been nearly three-years so I'm expecting at least one million to have been built by now (two-years off for PTI's Crona Rona Dona).
Click to expand...
Houses are being built. But those who supported and voted for MAFIAS and traitors like PML N and PPP need to keep quite. It's your traitor leaders who destroyed this country. Imran Khan was handed over a country which has been destroyed for decades.
Oracle said:
What imran khan can do is ...........shout against PMLN , which is only goli left he can give to nation

he failed
Click to expand...
Yes PML N turned Pakistan into London which Imran Khan destroyed. Your slavery of corrupt traitor PML N only shows that even education failed to change you.

images - 2021-03-14T025435.940.jpeg
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
14,893
-5
15,971
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Space Agency said:
What happened to that program where Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses within five years?

It's been nearly three-years so I'm expecting at least one million to have been built by now (two-years off for PTI's Crona Rona Dona).
Click to expand...
What have you done for Pakistan???

People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
9,701
-2
11,311
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jupiter2007 said:
I think you need to pay attention to the news before posting stuff you have no idea about.

propakistani.pk

How to Register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Want to know How to Register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme? Click on the link and read the whole article. Registration is quite simple and ...
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

www.google.com

Directorate Formed For Fast-track Execution Of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments

Interested in knowing how to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, who is eligible for the project and what is the payment plan, click here to read more.
www.google.com www.google.com

Rona dhona of 17 corrupt political parties with all their looted money not able to defeat one single Imran Khan. 😂




15 years late but still a good initiative.
Karachi need at least 3 of these.

Countries are moving toward digital currency and we are still working on our payments system. We are already 10 years behind our neighbors.
Click to expand...
We will catch up. Pakistan is unstoppable.

Knowledge ecosystems , Digital cities, I love it. Imran Khan Zindabad!
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
14,023
9
21,656
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Last edited:
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
14,023
9
21,656
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Are you trying to tell me the Shaikh Chillis haven't even constructed one house yet,
Click to expand...
Thousands of homes are being built now under Naya Pakistan housing scheme. Here is the progress report from the ground.

Now go worship your Maryam Chorni and Ganja Sharif
Oracle said:
he failed
Click to expand...
Does it look like a failure, Patwari?
9689843C-255F-41E6-A31E-D3771054DD91.jpeg
683E0DC5-F482-43B0-B862-DB823B544923.jpeg
1DF94FF3-994E-4FD5-8938-91639F27C4BF.jpeg
BAC88B2A-870E-4B10-931A-52D42D0D9752.jpeg

Pakistan Space Agency said:
I don't know why you guys are always doing your own bazeti for a Shaikh Chilli who is nothing more than a habitual liar and a self-declared u-turner.
Click to expand...
Here is your Bezti and Beghairti proof leader hiding in London
929E9BC1-1538-4C36-894A-48A88607C37F.jpeg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 1, Guests: 7)

Similar threads

P
4 Companies Are Planning to Convert All of Thar’s Coal to Gas And Liquid
Replies
4
Views
427
Samlee
Samlee
Norwegian
The time for performance has arrived, PM Imran tells ministers
2
Replies
23
Views
681
PakistaniAtBahrain
PakistaniAtBahrain
Norwegian
Maryam getting away with maligning army because we respect women here: PM Imran
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Microsoft
Microsoft
Chakar The Great
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain of Pakistan: the minister extraordinaire
Replies
0
Views
140
Chakar The Great
Chakar The Great
RealNapster
A Tripartite Agreement of $2.4 billion Kohala Hydropower Project under CPEC signed today
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
3K
ali_raza
ali_raza

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom