Imran Khan starts biggest IT project in Pakistan

Let's just hope no hurdles are faced and everything goes as per plan.
I think you need to pay attention to the news before posting stuff you have no idea about.What happened to that program where Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses within five years?
It's been nearly three-years so I'm expecting at least one million to have been built by now (two-years off for PTI's Crona Rona Dona).
15 years late but still a good initiative.Let's just hope no hurdles are faced and everything goes as per plan.
Are you trying to tell me the Shaikh Chillis haven't even constructed one house yet, never mind five-million?I think you need to pay attention to the news before posting stuff you have no idea about.
That project was based on Private sector. It faced delays last year due to covid but the Naya Pakistan housing is doing amazing now. The project wasn't just Government building 5 million houses. Its contained many different initiativesWhat happened to that program where Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses within five years?
he can also win both seats of senate chairman and deputy chairman with a minority in senate.What imran khan can do is ...........shout against PMLN , which is only goli left he can give to nation
he failed
Technology to previous governments was just using vpn for "research" purposes on laptops.,I think you need to pay attention to the news before posting stuff you have no idea about.
Rona dhona of 17 corrupt political parties with all their looted money not able to defeat one single Imran Khan.
15 years late but still a good initiative.
Karachi need at least 3 of these.
Countries are moving toward digital currency and we are still working on our payments system. We are already 10 years behind our neighbors.
Houses are being built. But those who supported and voted for MAFIAS and traitors like PML N and PPP need to keep quite. It's your traitor leaders who destroyed this country. Imran Khan was handed over a country which has been destroyed for decades.What happened to that program where Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses within five years?
Yes PML N turned Pakistan into London which Imran Khan destroyed. Your slavery of corrupt traitor PML N only shows that even education failed to change you.What imran khan can do is ...........shout against PMLN , which is only goli left he can give to nation
he failed
What have you done for Pakistan???What happened to that program where Cartoon-e-Azam PM Imran Khan promised to build 5 million houses within five years?
Allah apko hadayat dei. AmeenAchha. Ab bas karo.
I don't know why you guys are always doing your own bazeti for a Shaikh Chilli who is nothing more than a habitual liar and a self-declared u-turner.
Ameen but sometimes Allah turns his back on the jahilAllah apko hadayat dei. Ameen
We will catch up. Pakistan is unstoppable.I think you need to pay attention to the news before posting stuff you have no idea about.
Rona dhona of 17 corrupt political parties with all their looted money not able to defeat one single Imran Khan.
15 years late but still a good initiative.
Karachi need at least 3 of these.
Countries are moving toward digital currency and we are still working on our payments system. We are already 10 years behind our neighbors.
Stop selling your Mian Saanp's lies of 5.6 percent economic growthWhat do you want me to do?
Govt can't build anything without private sector cooperation. How much have you cooperated with the govt initiative?It's been nearly three-years so I'm expecting at least one million to have been built by now
Thousands of homes are being built now under Naya Pakistan housing scheme. Here is the progress report from the ground.Are you trying to tell me the Shaikh Chillis haven't even constructed one house yet,
Does it look like a failure, Patwari?he failed
Here is your Bezti and Beghairti proof leader hiding in LondonI don't know why you guys are always doing your own bazeti for a Shaikh Chilli who is nothing more than a habitual liar and a self-declared u-turner.