Imran Khan spent public money of Rs14 billion to buy loyalty of KP MNAs in attempt to avoid No Confidence Motion.

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Zahid Gishkuri's shocking revelations

Before the motion of no-confidence, Imran Khan issued about 14 billion rupees as a bribe to KP members of the National Assembly in the form of development funds. More than 1900 schemes exist only on paper, but no scheme has been worked on and money has also been withdrawn from the government treasury. 796 km of pipeline laid in the Mohmand District in just one day. This would be a Guinness record!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590790143706771458

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590722264894668801

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590913027846463488

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590790349135679489
 
epebble

Since it is treasury funds, doesn't it require connivance of finance minister, finance secretary, deputy secretary, assistant secretary etc., How could this information be hidden for so long? Treasury balance sheet is public information. For example, from https://www.sbp.org.pk/ you can see Pakistan has 13.721 Billion USD cash on hand.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

So why didn't he bought 20 MNAs loyalty who turned lotas against him during NCM.

He decided against it. He had all the federal funds to do this and IK has said this many times.
 
Jango

Jango

4 saal sab MNA rotay rahay that they didn't get development funds aur ab Mian sahab nay akar unhain double kar kay diay hain.

Anyways, read this.

tribune.com.pk

MNA schemes to get record Rs87b | The Express Tribune

Each NA member of ruling coalition will receive Rs500m for uplift projects
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

But as a matter of principle, I believe this practice should be stopped.

An MNA or MPA has no business doing development work. This should be delegated to the local government.

A friggin MNA of the National Assembly of this country should not be inaugurating water pumps in a village.
 
salarsikander

salarsikander

bc Patwaris are delibertaley hiding the fact that Chjor Khandan hhas beencaught pants down by the UK court office of embezzling the charity Money and now has to pay the fine,
Lanat on all pwatrisms, salay kutti k bachay
 
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Zahid Gishkuri's shocking revelations

Before the motion of no-confidence, Imran Khan issued about 14 billion rupees as a bribe to KP members of the National Assembly in the form of development funds. More than 1900 schemes exist only on paper, but no scheme has been worked on and money has also been withdrawn from the government treasury. 796 km of pipeline laid in the Mohmand District in just one day. This would be a Guinness record!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590790143706771458

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590722264894668801

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590913027846463488

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590790349135679489
Cursed Satan misleads people by claiming to be right after being rejected. A certified thief and corruption king playboy, Imran Khan is befooling the world by claiming to be right after being kicked out, he in fact following in the exact footsteps of his Guru Satan.
 

