Imran Khan spent public money of Rs14 billion to buy loyalty of KP MNAs in attempt to avoid No Confidence Motion.

Zahid Gishkuri's shocking revelationsBefore the motion of no-confidence, Imran Khan issued about 14 billion rupees as a bribe to KP members of the National Assembly in the form of development funds. More than 1900 schemes exist only on paper, but no scheme has been worked on and money has also been withdrawn from the government treasury. 796 km of pipeline laid in the Mohmand District in just one day. This would be a Guinness record!