Imran Khan Speech, PTI Council Meeting - 8th June, 2022 - PTI Demands Trade Boycott with India, Azadi March against Imported Govt to be Announced Soon

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,984
2
4,766
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Will give date for 'biggest protest in Pakistan's history' within next few days: Imran

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he would be giving a date for the "biggest protest in Pakistan's history" within the next few days.

"We have to go all-in for our campaign for true freedom in the next phase. I will give a date within the next few days," he said while addressing the party's National Council meeting in Islamabad.

Imran added that the party was first consulting with its lawyers. "It will be the biggest protest in the country's history. This is our right."

He called on party workers to be prepared. "I have told all party organisations to be prepared. We are waiting to get the all-clear from the Supreme Court. As soon as that is done, I will give the date."

I don't think of this as politics, I think of it as jihad for the country, he said, once again calling on workers to be prepared when he gives the date.

During his address, Imran came down hard on the ruling coalition government, claiming that it would not dare to take any step without the "permission" of the United States. He also casitgated the government over the rise in inflation.

He highlighted that during its entire tenure, the PTI cumulatively raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 and Rs50 per litre, respectively.

"In 10 days, they raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs60," he said, adding that gas and power prices had also been increased.

When we were in power, they cried themselves hoarse talking about inflation but compare their two months and our three-and-a-half years, he said.

"This means that inflation was not the cause [behind ousting the PTI government]. If it was, then they would not have done this. They had a different objective which has now been revealed," he said, adding that the current rulers only wanted an end to the corruption cases registered against them.

He questioned why the government had not approached Russia to ink an agreement for supplying cheap oil. Talking about his visit to Russia as the premier, he said that the PTI government had negotiated a deal for cheap oil.

"When we came back, they tabled the no-confidence motion which caused things to slow down."

Imran went on to say that if the government actually cared about inflation, it would have pursued cheap oil from Russia without any delay. "Their finance minister says Russia should come to us and make an offer [...]. The truth is they will never do anything without America's permission."

He highlighted how India was buying cheap oil in order to provide relief to its people. "If they (government) cared about the people, then their first priority would have been to pursue this."

He claimed that the current rulers would not take any steps that would anger the US. "My contention is that billions of dollars belonging to the heads of these two parties are stashed abroad. They will never take a stand for the nation which would endanger their [wealth]."

The PTI chairman said that the government was afraid of suffering the same fate as Russian oligarchs, whose wealth and assets were seized in the aftermath of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Look at the direction our country is heading in. Who is benefitting from this?" he asked. He answered his question by saying those forces that wanted to harm and divide the country.

He alleged that foreign forces brought the current government into power as they did not want to see the country strengthened.

"That is why this is a very important time for you," he told the gathering. "The PTI is the only federal party. The other two: One is [confined to] interior Sindh and the other is [confined to] central Punjab."

Imran said that the PTI was the only party that could keep the country together, adding that enemy forces wanted to weaken the party and the army. "The forces that were against us are ecstatic that Shehbaz Sharif is in power."

www.dawn.com

Will give date for 'biggest protest in Pakistan's history' within next few days: Imran

PTI chairman castigates govt for rising inflation, says it would not dare to take any step without the "permission" of the US.
www.dawn.com
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,598
0
2,103
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
IK's calls getting tiresome...keeps making tactical mistakes after mistakes...retreat after retreat

Same crap he pulled after the 2013 elections, which were clearly rigged and he didn't back his own supporters who were out on the streets...

And now the ultimate betrayal of not coming out as soon as the spontaneous protests took place all over Pakistan...and when he did ended up leaving.

Not a revolutionary, just another pawn who wants to work within the system...
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,984
2
4,766
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SaadH said:
IK's calls getting tiresome...keeps making tactical mistakes after mistakes...retreat after retreat

Same crap he pulled after the 2013 elections, which were clearly rigged and he didn't back his own supporters who were out on the streets...

And now the ultimate betrayal of not coming out as soon as the spontaneous protests took place all over Pakistan...and when he did ended up leaving.

Not a revolutionary, just another pawn who wants to work within the system...
Click to expand...

Revolutions are not instant noodles, my friend. There are ups and downs but eventually the truth wins, in sha Allah.
Example: Iranian revolution.

I too disagree with IK's soft approach towards the system.

But he's the best Leader/chance we have right now who is at least confronting the rotten system. We follow what he says.
 
ProMechy

ProMechy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 2, 2021
51
0
103
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SaadH said:
IK's calls getting tiresome...keeps making tactical mistakes after mistakes...retreat after retreat

Same crap he pulled after the 2013 elections, which were clearly rigged and he didn't back his own supporters who were out on the streets...

And now the ultimate betrayal of not coming out as soon as the spontaneous protests took place all over Pakistan...and when he did ended up leaving.

Not a revolutionary, just another pawn who wants to work within the system...
Click to expand...
There are always things going on in the background. IK himself said after his last jalsa, he miscalculated the govt hostile response and weren't prepared. PTI is doing full planning this time around.

How has he gone behind his own supporters? He is fighting for the common folk of the Pakistan. Only patwaris don't see this. Even Americans and Indians see what IK stands for.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,598
0
2,103
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ProMechy said:
There are always things going on in the background. IK himself said after his last jalsa, he miscalculated the govt hostile response and weren't prepared. PTI is doing full planning this time around.

How has he gone behind his own supporters? He is fighting for the common folk of the Pakistan. Only patwaris don't see this. Even Americans and Indians see what IK stands for.
Click to expand...
IK's intentions and sincerity is not in question. His tactics and strategy have always been woeful. He needs a competent field general who knows how to run operations and employ the best people according to their strength. IK's many flaws as captain were masked due to a strong BCCP back in those days as well as a strong and capable and most of all loyal deputy who actually ran the team and maintained the networks around country to find and field the best players, whereby IK only dropped in from his county stints and living in UK full time to play home series.

What IK has lacked from the outset in politics is an equivalent of a Javed Miandad...clearly on his own he's not made out for politics...just as much as he wasn't known for on field tactics in his playing days. He had a vision and Javed implemented it. Maybe JT was that deputy but he was no JM when it came to loyalty...
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,984
2
4,766
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SaadH said:
IK's intentions and sincerity is not in question. His tactics and strategy have always been woeful. He needs a competent field general who knows how to run operations and employ the best people according to their strength. IK's many flaws as captain were masked due to a strong BCCP back in those days as well as a strong and capable and most of all loyal deputy who actually ran the team and maintained the networks around country to find and field the best players, whereby IK only dropped in from his county stints and living in UK full time to play home series.

What IK has lacked from the outset in politics is an equivalent of a Javed Miandad...clearly on his own he's not made out for politics...just as much as he wasn't known for on field tactics in his playing days. He had a vision and Javed implemented it. Maybe JT was that deputy but he was no JM when it came to loyalty...
Click to expand...

Mehmood Khan, CM KPK will be in play in this coming march.
 
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
5,177
-3
4,005
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Establishment has Spies in PTI and close to IK to ruins his plans. Establishment has counter plans against IK but sooner or later truth will come out that Neutral were the real facilitators in launching imported government.
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,756
0
4,714
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Government is digging their own grave, and IK has been threatened multiple times so he would be in the right to postpone the march for some time. He needs to rebuild his party and hammer out their agenda for their next government.

Otherwise when PDM calls for early elections they will blame PTI for disrupting their government so much.

jupiter2007 said:
Establishment has Spies in PTI and close to IK to ruins his plans. Establishment has counter plans against IK but sooner or later truth will come out that Neutral were the real facilitators in launching imported government.
Click to expand...

My friend this is already a well known fact by now. ISPR coming out the next day after IK's ousting and bragging about the stock market, Bajwa's complete silence and lack of public appearances, the crackdown on PTI by rangers, the removed pensions of veterans speaking out against PDM.... the list goes on
 

