Imran Khan Speech at PTI Workers Convention Lahore 27 April 2022 [Video]

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that tomorrow all Pakistanis will be celebrating Shab-e-Dua for the “real freedom of Pakistan”.

He urged the party stalwarts to spread his words and urge other people to join Imran Khan and Maulana Tariq Jamil in prayers for the country.

He was addressing the workers convention here in Lahore.


He maintained that he faced the conspiracy crafted by the United States (US) as his foreign policy focused on the betterment of the nation.

Former Prime Minister reiterated that he would never sacrifice his nation for foreign powers.

He also questioned the government about the on-purpose media blackout.

lahore-20-lakh.jpg


Imran Khan said he is expecting 20 Lakh people in Islamabad March.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519261073219764228

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519260759263526912
 
I want him to keep siting in Islamabad, block all the main roads heading towards Islamabad and never give up until the establishment not announce the date of elections in July 2022
 
Inshallah the stablishment won’t survive this.
 

