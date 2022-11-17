What's new

Imran Khan sold a pen laced with 1466 diamonds @ Rs.500/diamond : Shahzeb Khanzada

Imran Khan claims that the one who has gifts is a fraud, how did a fraud get the gifts he received? According to a catalog provided by manufacturer the pen had 1466 diamonds and valuated at Rs1,500,000 and sold at half price of valuated price. How did you sell a pen laced by 1466 diamonds at Rs 500 per diamond? Shahzeb Khanzada's reply to Imran Khan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592966383997853697

1668685039208.png


1,500,000 / 2 = 750,000
750,000 / 1466 = 511
 
Last edited:
So? Neither buying from tosha khana illegal nor is selling a lawfully acquired property at whatever price deemed appropriate.

Embezzlement of flood relief fund is illegal and so is acquire cars from toshakhana as the rules don't allow it.

PDM/PPP haramiunasals did both and more.
 
Is cockroach se koi pochay gift bechnay me ghalat kya hay??? Khana kaaba ki ghari? Lolz phir tu koi khana kaaba ki pic waali jaaye namaz bhi na baichay. Dosra ye chotay chotay diamonds ki itni he qeemat hoti hay, sab k sab gadhay k bachay hein ye bootlickers aur patwari, aik nmbr k chut*** beghairat.
Jew tv k gadho ko ye beizzati nazar nahi aati k sitting PM pe UK ki court ne jurmaana lagaya aur saabit kia k ye chanda chor hay, is khanzada bandar ko ye beizzati nazar nahi aati??
 
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
The gift set was valuated by Imran Government ar Rs. 100 million and pen laced with 1466 diamonds at Rs. 1.5 million, according to Imran Khan he sold the gift at Rs. 50.1 million, half the the price valuated by Imran Government.

So each diamond was sold @ Rs.511 ??
Click to expand...

So Imran Khan took a loss for his personal property

Okay. Thanks for reminding me :)
 
TNT said:
Is cockroach se koi pochay gift bechnay me ghalat kya hay??? Khana kaaba ki ghari? Lolz phir tu koi khana kaaba ki pic waali jaaye namaz bhi na baichay. Dosra ye chotay chotay diamonds ki itni he qeemat hoti hay, sab k sab gadhay k bachay hein ye bootlickers aur patwari, aik nmbr k chut*** beghairat.
Jew tv k gadho ko ye beizzati nazar nahi aati k sitting PM pe UK ki court ne jurmaana lagaya aur saabit kia k ye chanda chor hay, is khanzada bandar ko ye beizzati nazar nahi aati??
Click to expand...

1/10 of a gram is PKR 13,169.34

1668686634778.png


Areesh said:
So Imran Khan took a loss for his personal property

Okay. Thanks for reminding me :)
Click to expand...

He under-invoiced the property and under-invoicing is a crime in Pakistan as it leads to mis-declaration of tax.
 

