Imran Khan sold a pen laced with 1466 diamonds @ Rs.500/diamond : Shahzeb Khanzada

Imran Khan claims that the one who has gifts is a fraud, how did a fraud get the gifts he received? According to a catalog provided by manufacturer the pen had 1466 diamonds and valuated at Rs1,500,000 and sold at half price of valuated price. How did you sell a pen laced by 1466 diamonds at Rs 500 per diamond? Shahzeb Khanzada's reply to Imran Khan
1,500,000 / 2 = 750,000
750,000 / 1466 = 511
