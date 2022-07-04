What's new

Imran Khan siphoned off Punjab’s money to Bani Gala via ‘GPEC’, says Maryam Nawaz(Valencia Town PP 170)

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,041
16
24,698
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656959569393.png

The incumbent government has provided relief to the poor in power bills and essential commodities by subsidizing them even though the kitty was drained by the previous government, stated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday.

Maryam was addressing a rally in Valencia Town, Lahore, as part of her party’s canvassing for PP-170.

She recalled the subsidy announced by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday that people who consume less than 100 units of power per month will not be billed.


“I hear that the poor will be able to run their fans, lights and even a fridge [in this subsidy],” she said.

“We have done this at a time when there is no money in the national kitty because it was looted by residents of Bani Gala,” the PML-N vice president said, adding that the tough decision to increase prices of petroleum products was taken with a heavy heart to prevent Pakistan from going bankrupt.

She further added that the decision became compulsory because of the agreement signed by the previous government.

Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government has provided relief to the people in electricity bills amid soaring inflation, adding that the people consuming 100 units of electricity would not be charged a single penny.

The PML-N leader said the national treasury is empty but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given subsidies on daily-use commodities at the utility stores.

She added that Nawaz Sharif and PML-N are with the people during the ‘hard times’.

Calling Imran Khan the biggest ‘anarchist’ and ‘masquerader’, Maryam said that the former prime minister fabricated the drama of conspiracy just when he was about to lose his government.

She claimed that Imran Khan recently sent a party representative to US Diplomat Donald Lu and asked for forgiveness.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan could not prove a single thing against her including her fake audiotapes suggesting she managed national media and mentioned the alleged audiotape of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

She claimed that the biggest corruption scandals in the country’s history surfaced during PTI’s rule.

Maryam Nawaz said whoever left PTI swapped stories of corruption after disassociation with the party unlike the people who left Nawaz Sharif after association as they never called him a corrupt individual despite having political differences.

She said that Fitna Khan is now eyeing on Punjab as he now wants to plunder it again.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif brought China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but Imran Khan brought GPEC – which she abbreviated as Gogi Pinky Economic Corridor.

She explained that through GPEC, the looted money of Punjab was siphoned off to Bani Gala.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Imran Khan siphoned off Punjab’s money to Bani Gala via ‘GPEC’, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president accosts 'Bani Gala residents' for draining national exchequer
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,414
30
21,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
“I hear that the poor will be able to run their fans, lights and even a fridge [in this subsidy],” she said.
Click to expand...

100 unit main kaunsa fridge chalta hai bibi?

Aap nay kabhi apnay sonay kay taj ko utara ho aur kabhi bijli ka bill dekha ho to pata ho na aap ko keh kitnay unit lagtay hain.

4 months and they have nothing to show for their government till now, absolutely zero. Not even a direction or a decisions which will bear fruit 2 years down the line. Just IK yeh, IK woh.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PEOPLE OF KP REJECTED IMRAN KHAN’S ANARCHIC LONG MARCH :MARYAM NAWAZ
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
koolio
koolio
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Imran Khan was led by neutrals, lost his govt when crutches were removed’ : Maryam Nawaz at Dharampura PP 158
2
Replies
23
Views
383
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMF doesn’t trust Pakistan because of Imran Khan’s wrongdoing: Maryam Nawaz
2 3
Replies
43
Views
680
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Political future of Imran Khan's party is coming to an end: Maryam Nawaz
2
Replies
21
Views
466
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Better to leave govt than burdening masses with inflation: Maryam Nawaz
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
1K
Longhorn
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom