US strongly condemns shooting of Imran Khan, says Ned Price
US strongly condemns shooting of Imran Khan, says Ned Price
United States Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has strongly condemned former premier Imran Khan’s assassination attempt in Wazirabad. While condemning the attack Ned Price stated that there is no place for violence in politics. Price also referred to US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s...
minutemirror.com.pk
-----
Imran Khan signals desire to build bridges with Washington
Subscribe to read | Financial Times
News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com
-----
US urges India to restore political rights in IIOJK
US urges India to restore political rights in IIOJK
US urges India to restore political rights in IIOJK
www.radio.gov.pk
-----
Talking points:
1. Positive signals from both sides. Rapproachment is possible.
2. US is important for Pakistan's economy, and can help rebuild Pakistan's economy. Khan understands as much.
3. Lobbying efforts in US shall be revisited. Pakistani Americans can play a constructive role.
Related discussion in following thread:
CNN Interview with Imran Khan: Assassination Attempt on the ex-Prime Minister by the Establishment and PDM
He shouldn't have held this interview with an American news channel. Seeing the way it went, I would agree, but had he had better PR sound bites prepared , CNN is the best to spread the message worldwide. 1. On the source of his accusations he should have said, in a clear and concise (to the...
defence.pk
Constructive dialogue is the way forward. Let us see.