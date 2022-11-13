What's new

Imran Khan signals desire to build bridges with Washington

US strongly condemns shooting of Imran Khan, says Ned Price​


US strongly condemns shooting of Imran Khan, says Ned Price

United States Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has strongly condemned former premier Imran Khan’s assassination attempt in Wazirabad. While condemning the attack Ned Price stated that there is no place for violence in politics. Price also referred to US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s...
Imran Khan signals desire to build bridges with Washington​


US urges India to restore political rights in IIOJK

US urges India to restore political rights in IIOJK

US urges India to restore political rights in IIOJK
Talking points:

1. Positive signals from both sides. Rapproachment is possible.

2. US is important for Pakistan's economy, and can help rebuild Pakistan's economy. Khan understands as much.

3. Lobbying efforts in US shall be revisited. Pakistani Americans can play a constructive role.

Related discussion in following thread:

CNN Interview with Imran Khan: Assassination Attempt on the ex-Prime Minister by the Establishment and PDM

He shouldn't have held this interview with an American news channel. Seeing the way it went, I would agree, but had he had better PR sound bites prepared , CNN is the best to spread the message worldwide. 1. On the source of his accusations he should have said, in a clear and concise (to the...
defence.pk

Constructive dialogue is the way forward. Let us see.
 
It’s about getting the balance right. Cutting ties entirely isn’t ideal, and Imran Khan sees this.
 

