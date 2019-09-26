Imran Khan should take Emmanuel Macron head on.

Emmanuel Macron is trying to fuel the anti Islamic fire in Mainland Europe with his speeches against Islam. Turkish President responded to him but I feel in this battle of diplomacy Imran Khan is better equipped to take French President head on. We all know how France is supporting India its best opportunity to hit France back on diplomatic front because Macron exposed French involvement in Muslim world and affairs. Here are few steps that can be taken.

1. Imran khan is better equipped with English compared to French President and also more famous espically in UK which will negate anti Islamic rally call by French president.

2. Pakistan should actively approach all parties in Europe who are pissed off at French president and you better believe there are whole lots of them.

3. Building strong relationship with Germany which is our natural ally in Europe and this we overlook so much.

4. Exposing French involvement in middle east affairs espically French designs in Lebanon.

France doesn't yield power like US and shouldn't be allowed to interfere in Muslim world affairs.

Lets make coconut macrron out of this Macron

Your thoughts?